Will Emilia Clarke Be In 'House Of The Dragons'? 'Game Of Thrones' Fans Hope So

Six months after Game of Thrones series finale aired, fans now have news there will indeed be a prequel. It's just not the one anyone expected. HBO was doing the usual "lengthy pilot process" with a show set 10,000 years in the past, a female-centric show (writer, director, star) that was effortlessly diverse. It was also one set so far back in Westerosi history; cameos would have been impossible. But instead, there's a different show coming, one set much closer to Game of Thrones, featuring the Targaryens. So will Emilia Clarke be in House Of The Dragon? Chances are, cameos could occur.

From all reports, the first prequel pilot has been scrapped. The series, which didn't have dragons or Targaryens in it, didn't work for the heads of HBO. Instead, the powers that be went in the other direction entirely. The new series, House of the Dragon, is all Targaryens and Dragons, all the time. But it's also headed up solely by men.

This might not be a big deal in most circumstances. But Game of Thrones was viewed as being problematic towards its women characters, especially in the show's later seasons. The final flip by Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen, in the series' penultimate episode, caused serious outrage, with fans decrying the sexism of it all. It felt like the show had done Daenerys dirty.

Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will have two showrunners at the helm, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. Condal is new to the process, but Sapochnik worked on the original series, directing some of the best episodes of the entire series. He's also responsible for adding in some solid female character work, like Karsi in Season 5, Episode 8, "Hardhome." He did Cersei proud in that opening scene of Season 6, Episode 10 "The Winds of Winter," where she took down all of her enemies in one fell swoop.

Unfortunately, he's also responsible for the above scene in Season 8, Episode 5, "The Bells." But this is a chance for the show to make it up to the actress who played Daenerys.

Now, the show is set 300 years in the past, so Daenerys hasn't been born yet. But there's also quite a few Targaryen family members and ancestors running around. Moreover, the show is going to cover generations of Targaryens to follow. Adding in a cameo appearance for this Targaryen sister or that Targaryen aunt and casting Clarke to play her would be a nice tie back to the original series. It would also give the actress a second chance to leave on better terms.

Clarke is also one of the very few actors from Game of Thrones who could easily find a cameo to slot into. The Starks rarely travel down to King's Landing, preferring to stay out of all the dragon drama. The Lannisters and the Tyrells are around, while the Baratheons are still mainly an offshoot of the Targaryen family tree.

But in truth, the Targaryen insistence on doing the brother-to-sister marriage means most of the political bickering is among their own house, and not due to outside families positioning themselves for a takeover. If anyone should have a cameo in this, it's Clarke.