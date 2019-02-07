After Elyse walked away from Colton during Week 5 of The Bachelor, people all across Bachelor Nation began speculating that she might come back to the franchise later. Many fans think Elyse deserves her own chance to find love, but one key player isn't so sure she should keep up with reality show dating. Colton himself weighed in on the question of "Will Elyse be the Bachelorette?" and he isn't so sure that would work out.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Colton said that even though fans think she has potential, he doesn't think Elyse should be the next Bachelorette. He said, "This format isn’t exactly for her. I'm not saying that just to spite her, I'm just saying it's realistic.”

It does make sense to think that Elyse might struggle with another situation where she's dating multiple people at once, since she told Colton herself that she had trouble watching him date other women while she was falling for him. She spent both the trips to Singapore and to Thailand upset that she wasn't getting quality time with Colton even after they shared a strong connection during their Week 2 on-on-one. So, Elyse talked to Colton privately and removed herself from the competition. She said to him, "I want the time and attention that a relationship deserves."

If Elyse were to be the next Bachelorette, she'd have to find a way to split her time between dozens of eligible men while trying to form a meaningful connection with each of them. It's very different from the typical dating scene, and Colton had to take some time to get used to it. “It is a lot,” Colton said to ET. “It took me a couple shows, I guess, to get there and really realize [that].”

In his interview, Colton pointed out that all of the issues Elyse had with her time on The Bachelor would also probably make any possible time on The Bachelorette difficult for Elyse as well. He also noted that he was hurt by her decision to leave, especially because it triggered some of his own fears about being hurt at the end of the entire Bachelor process. Colton said:

I came to the realization that yes, I am the Bachelor, and yes, I have this title and I have the roses in my hand, but that doesn't make me invincible to getting my heart broken, and these women leaving when they want to leave.

While a lot of fans would still love to see Elyse as the Bachelorette, others pointed out that Elyse should maybe move on to life beyond Bachelor Nation. Her honesty with Colton gave her the chance to be super down-to-Earth and realistic about how hard it must be to compete for love on national TV.

Then again, if the whole Bachelor/Bachelorette thing isn't exactly right for Elyse, there is always Bachelor in Paradise.

Then again, the level of competition in Paradise might be a little too much, too.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues at 8 pm. ET on Monday, Feb. 11, on ABC.