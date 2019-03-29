Let's be honest: If Donald Trump Jr. ever ran for the White House, he would probably be a replica of his father. He knows how to ignite an audience. He's got the same social media habits. He has the same anti-media rhetoric... But will Donald Trump Jr. run for office? Surprise! He's not ruling it out.

While appearing on Bloomberg's “Sound On," podcast on March 27, Trump Jr. suggested he could be open to pursuing the presidency some time down the line. “We have a lot of time,” he said, per People. “My father decided to get into politics at 68. I’m 41, I’ve got plenty of time.” Trump Jr., who currently runs the Trump Organization with his brother, Eric, didn't say which office, but added:

I never want to rule it out. I definitely enjoy the fight. I definitely like being out there and I love being able to see the impact and the difference that it makes on these people’s lives that I get to see all over the country.

Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for further comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Well, that's... interesting. But when you think about it, Trump Jr. often appears at campaign rallies and on news shows, so maybe that's a sort of signal that he's increasing his visibility before making such a big decision, which some people have joked will happen around 2024. (Or maybe this is just me and another one of my theories.) Who knows.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While some people might be thrilled about his possible presidential run, there's at least one person who is said to be against it — his very own sister, Ivanka Trump. And that's because she reportedly wants the presidency herself. Journalist Vicky Ward wrote in her newly released book Kushner, Inc. that Ivanka has allegedly gotten in at least one debate with her brother over who would run for the White House. “She thinks she’s going to be president of the United States. She thinks this is like the Kennedys, the Bushes, and now the Trumps," Ward quoted former economic adviser Gary Cohn as saying of the first daughter, per Newsweek. In a statement at the time, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders characterized Ward's book as a work of fiction, saying that it was based on "false information." The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's questions on the subject.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It's a claim that has made headlines before. In Michael Wolff’s 2018 book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the author wrote that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have their political futures mapped out. "Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president," a New York magazine story adapted from the book reads. "The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump." The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's questions regarding whether Ivanka is interested in running for the White House.

As entertaining as a battle between them may sound, who knows what will happen. Time will tell whether the Trump kids follow in their father's footsteps.