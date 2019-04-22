Tyrion just landed himself on Khaleesi's bad side. Just like Sansa Stark said in Season 8 Episode 1, Cersei isn't coming to Winterfell with her army to fight the encroaching white walkers. Season 8 Episode 2 showed the aftermath of Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, and company learning what the Stark girls knew to be true all along, in that no one should have ever taken Cersei at her word. Dany's anger toward Tyrion's decision to trust his sister begs the question, will Dany replace Tyrion on Game of Thrones? She clearly questions his judgement now. And Tyrion definitely believes he's going to get fired. Or killed. Whichever comes first.

If Tyrion does think he's going to lose his place as Hand of the Queen, it's because Dany gave him damn good reason to think so. After a meeting with Jaime Lannister (you know, the guy who killed her father) that didn't go as well as she wanted (surprise, surprise, Cersei isn't coming with her army), Dany yells at Tyrion for defending Jaime and for taking Cersei's word in the first place.

"Either you knew Cersei was lying and let me believe otherwise, or you didn't know at all, which makes you either a traitor or a fool," Dany snaps at Tyrion, justifiably angry.

"I was a fool," Tyrion responds.

"Not for the first time," Dany shoots back. "Cersei still sits on the throne. If you can't help me take it back, I'll find another hand who can." Yeah... I'd say that's reason to believe you're going to lose your job. Or your head.

Tyrion, f*cked, turns to Jorah and Viserys standing behind him and says, "I suspect one of you will be wearing this before it's all over." By "this," he means his Hand of the Queen pin.

More to come...