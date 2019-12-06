There's no doubt about how much time Hollywood's newest couple spend together. But will Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus collaborate on music, too? Simpson opened up about the possibility during an interview with E! News at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Dec. 5. "Yeah definitely. We're looking at it," the 22-year-old Australian musician told E! News on the red carpet. "We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It's going to be cool. It's going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar."

So, um, it looks like the two are definitely planning on making some music together. I mean, what else would you expect from two absurdly talented musicians in love?

While they do seem to be making plans for making music together in the future, Simpson made it clear that he's focusing on his solo career for now. "[I'm] working on a project at the moment and recording throughout the holidays and should have an album out next year," he told E! News.

This fall, Simpson channeled his love for his pop star girlfriend into his solo work, producing the song "Golden Thing." Cyrus told the world that her "bf" wrote a song for her in an Oct. 8 Instagram story while she was bed-ridden at the hospital. She captioned a video of Simpson serenading her with the song, "this sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Now that the full song has been released, it's pretty obvious why Cyrus dubbed the song the "sweeeeeetest." With lyrics like, "I sing softly to her/In the last daylight/And the chorus of birds/In the heights of night/And if we could be heard/For whatever it's worth/The rulers in the sky/They'd cry" and a chorus like, "I'm shot/It's a golden thing she's got," it's pretty much the most romantic ballad since Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me."

Here's a video complete with all of the romantic lyrics if you want to melt your heart into a mushy puddle: