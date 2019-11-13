Will Blake Lively Be In The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot? Let's Investigate

Standing in Grand Central Station, she introduced millions to the phenomena Gossip Girl would become. Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively, was arguably the show’s most central character. After all, she was the first-ever subject of the titular blog that turned Constance and St. Jude's upside down time and time again. So, when HBO announced that a Gossip Girl reboot is in the works, there was one question on everyone's mind: Will Blake Lively’s Serena return to the Upper East Side?

After a Nov. 7 announcement that Kristen Bell would return as the voice of Gossip Girl, fans’ hopes of seeing other beloved characters make a comeback hit an all-time high. When asked if she’d return to the series in 2017, Lively told Variety that that she was unlikely to do “seven years of the show” since the tough schedule would force her to be away from her children for too long. But the hope isn’t fully lost yet – in the same interview, Lively said she wasn’t totally against bringing back the it girl: “I've just learned in life you never say never.”

Warner Bros. Television

When it comes to the show's other iconic characters, Ed Westwick already said he's open to bringing playboy Chuck Bass back to life. It would be fans' dream to see him and Leighton Meester reprise a good-old Waldorf-Bass takedown together. Considering Meester isn't against returning to her career-launching role either, it's not out of the question.

Chace Crawford, aka Nate Archibald, joked to EW in October 2019 that he should return to the series as a parent to one of the new cast members. But don't get too excited about seeing Golden Boy as a dad. Creator Josh Schwartz shot down the idea, saying the characters were “not that old!” So, while viewers may be dying to see Serena and Dan’s children on the blogger’s radar, it's unlikely to happen.

Deadline reported in July that the spinoff will pick up eight years after the blog shut down, focusing on the next generation of wealthy New York teenagers trying to navigate their lives under the scrutiny of Gossip Girl. In addition, writer and producer Joshua Safran announced during Vulture Festival that the lead cast would be more diverse than it was the first time around.

There are still a million questions surrounding the much talked-about reboot. No official release date has been announced yet, but the show will air sometime in 2020 with 10 hour-long episodes. Until then, all fans can do is keep up with the updates and hope that Lively remains as open-minded about guest-starring as she is now.