Billie Eilish revealed a lot about her relatively-private life in 2020 in a new interview, and there's so much to unpack. From self-improvement to her tour aspirations for the post-coronavirus future, she addressed nearly every burning question that you've had on your mind. She was a bit secretive about one major thing, though: New music. So, for stans, the question remains: Will Billie Eilish drop an album in 2021?

Eilish revealed in her Nov. 30 video interview with Vanity Fair that she's been hard at work during quarantine on some new tracks for an upcoming project. Don't freak out just yet, because she also told the interviewer that they were like nothing she's ever recorded before. OK, now you can freak out.

Avocados (the widely-accepted fandom name based on her old Instagram handle) haven't had to endure a drought of new music for awhile now.On Nov. 12, Eilish released a dark and groovy single, "Therefore I Am," along with its music video. On top of that track, the 18-year-old superstar also dropped songs over the summer; she's a non-stop hit-making machine, and we love her for it. Fans of the traditional record rollout are looking forward to a much larger project from the "Bad Guy" singer, though, and judging by her most recent interview, she's got one on the way.

For the past four years, Eilish has done the same interview with Vanity Fair, each year commenting on her answers from the previous years' videos. The reaction from fans to the drop of the fourth installment in the series was similar to that of other fanbases for album announcements and releases. Vanity Fair teased the interview in the days leading up to the release on their YouTube channel, and the final product did not disappoint. Along with details about new music, she introduced the world to her new 8-month-old puppy, Shark, and commented on her whirlwind success pre-quarantine.

That's all fine and dandy, but Avocados were there for the piping hot tea: When's her sophomore album dropping? Eilish didn't give away too many hints, but she did reveal that she's been working on 16 songs during quarantine with her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas. She said of the process, "We do it so fast. There was a period of time a month ago where we were just texting the label, 'Song done. Another song done.'" She's clearly been cooking up some bangers quickly, and it sounds like we'll eventually get to hear all 16 new tracks.

"I love them all," Eilish stated emphatically, despite telling viewers that the first month of the year left her uninspired with writer's block. "After that first period of time ... I got so inspired and creative."

Right now songs like "Therefore I Am" and "My Future" exist as singles, but hopefully she'll add them to a final project with the other 16 tracks in the coming year. After the hell that was 2020, we definitely need all the new bangers we can blast from the reigning queen of the industry.