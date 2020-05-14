Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story series is known for many things, from its anthology seasons to using the same faces in different roles year to year. But it's also famous for its stunt casting, from major movie stars like Kathy Bates, to musicians like Lady Gaga, to people famous for being famous, like Chaz Bono. The newest season already has a significant name added to that ever-growing list, with Macaulay Culkin set to star. But fans are convinced there's more, asking, will Ariana Grande be in AHS Season 10? It's not as far-fetched as it sounds.

Lady Gaga is the best-known musical name from Murphy's 10-year run, partly because of her Golden Globe win for Best Actress for her role at The Countess in AHS: Hotel. But she's far from the only one. Stevie Nicks, Patti LaBelle, Adam Levine, and Jenna Dewan have all taken a turn, along with a slew of other celebrities. Most of these have been small guest star roles, fun cameos for viewers to squeal over. With so many small roles to fill, and so many celebrities looking to grab a piece of the action, it's not a surprise fans would assume Season 10 will have a few surprises in store.

But why Ariana Grande? Easy: Ryan Murphy just followed her on Instagram.

Now, this might seem a ridiculous hook for a conspiracy theory about Grande being cast on AHS. People follow (and unfollow) each other on Instagram every day. But not Murphy. Up until now, he's only followed one person on the social media platform, his husband, David Miller. Moreover, this follow, his second ever, came right after his latest update on the status of AHS Season 10.

Plus, Murphy and Grande have worked together before. That makes her one of the (many, many) celebrities within his stable of actors. Grande played Sonya Herfmann (aka Chanel #2) in the first season of Scream Queens. There was also word she had been cast in Murphy's forthcoming movie-musical of The Prom, but scheduling conflicts prevented it.

Considering how much Murphy likes to use the same people over and over, it's not so far-fetched he might ask Grande to do a part in American Horror Story. Fans will have to wait for more information on Season 10 to find if she's in it and who she'll play.