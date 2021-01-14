It would be hard to imagine TikTok without Addison Rae Easterling. Her smiley, energy-filled videos make the app a brighter place, and more than 74 million people tend to agree. As one of the most-followed people on TikTok, Easterling has surpassed the point of being a TikTok star, and is a celebrity in her own right. Unfortunately, Easterling has also admitted the app can be a toxic place for her due to fan criticism. This begs the question: Will Addison Rae ever quit TikTok? In a new interview, revealed whether she will say goodbye to the app that started her career.

Easterling joined TikTok in July 2019, and she made a major mark in just a few short months. As a trained dancer, she flawlessly executed every popular dance challenge on the app, and her off-and-on relationship with fellow TikToker Bryce Hall only pushed her further into the spotlight.

Thankfully for Easterling's diehard fans, her TikTok page isn't going anywhere anytime soon. As she told Mane Addicts in a December 2020 interview, she's on the app for the long haul.

“No, I think as long as it’s a thing, I’ll be on it," she said.

Easterling is down to stick around on the app, but that doesn't mean she's entirely used to the criticism that comes with fame. "I’ve definitely had my share of headlines. It’s definitely not true at all [that everyone loves me],” she said. “I receive a lot of hate and for the craziest things."

She also told the outlet how she combats the negativity she sees on TIkTok. “I just remind myself at the end of the day that I surround myself with good people who love me and I love them. People want to hide behind the screen and use that to their advantage. I always look at it, too, like people who have negative things to say, a lot of them are going through things themselves, and they’re trying to deflect that onto someone else," she explained.

Easterling often uses her platform to preach kindness, and hopefully fans follow suit. A TikTok world without Easterling simply isn't one I want to scroll through.