There's nothing scarier than a spurned lover, and the psychological thriller genre seems to know that very well. Romantic obsessives are a mainstay of countless horror movies, and that's definitely the case in Netflix's latest scary flick. Secret Obsession tells the story of an amnesiac woman named Jennifer (Brenda Song) who wakes up after a near-fatal accident to discover her doting husband Russell (Mike Vogel) ready to whisk her off to a California mansion. But, not everything is as it seems, as both the audience and Jennifer soon realize. The movie was just released, but it's already got a pretty big fanbase and a lot of buzz on Twitter. It's all leaving fans wondering, will a Secret Obsession sequel happen? The end of the movie definitely leaves a few questions unanswered. Warning: Spoilers for Secret Obsession follow.

Secret Obsession is a wild movie. It's been compared a lot to You, the Netflix series starring Penn Badgley, in which he plays a stalker who ends up dating (and controlling the life of) his obsession. Similarly, Secret Obsession tells the story of a creepy guy who goes to extremes in order to fully take over his victim's life. Because Jennifer doesn't remember who she is or any details about her life when she wakes up in the hospital, she believes Russell when he says that he's her husband. She willingly goes with him to his secluded mansion. But she - and a detective - get suspicious and soon realize that Russell isn't who he says he is, and that she's actually been kidnapped.

As Jennifer pieces together more of the past, the learns that the man she thought was Russell actually killed Jennifer's real husband, the real Russell. He also killed her family and friends and was attempting to kill her the night of the accident. Once Jennifer learns the truth, the movie becomes a race against the clock for her to escape. The movie is pretty dark, but at least it ends on a somewhat triumphant note: Jennifer kills Russell and escapes. The last audiences see of Jennifer is her driving off while looking at a note from her actual husband. The movie doesn't make it clear where Jennifer is headed next, which means that there's always the possibility of a second movie to set up what her new life will be. No plans for a sequel have been announced yet, but the movie is pretty new so an announcement could come later.

A Secret Obsession sequel could follow Jennifer's post-kidnapping life, or it could also follow a new stalking case. Song would love to see another version of the movie where a woman is the villain. She told Glamour:

I think what would be really fun is having the roles reversed: having a female [antagonist] to a male. I don't think that there should be any limits to it. I think we're in a great place—not just as females but with everyone—where genders can be reversed. It's fun because it changes the dynamic and the feel of the movie. I would love that. I would love to see more role reversals in these movies to see where they go.

Since a Secret Obsession sequel hasn't been announced yet, in the meantime fans can just do the next best thing and watch Secret Obsession again on Netflix.