Why Isn't 'The Masked Singer' Airing On Oct. 30, 2019? Blame Baseball

You'll be hard-pressed to find many similarities between The Masked Singer and Major League Baseball (unless that's actually A-Rod hiding in the Thingamajig costume), but there is at least one big one: Fans are expecting to watch both spectacles tonight. Unfortunately for those who prefer bling over balls and bats, The Masked Singer won't air a new episode on Oct. 30. And yes, it's all MLB's fault.

Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX is prime real estate that The Masked Singer usually calls home. However, thanks to FOX choosing to air a little sporting event called the World Series this year, that coveted time slot has been compromised on both Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. This means audiences who tune into the network during The Masked Singer's usual time will be watching the Washington Nationals playing against the Houston Astros, instead of seeing celebs in Muppet-esque costumes earnestly singing their little hearts out while fans speculate wildly about who they are.

But while this TV programming choice is certainly an annoyance to those who live for the wacky singing show, it won't last long. Oct. 30 marks the seventh and final game of the 2019 World Series, so no matter who wins, FOX will be back to its regularly-scheduled programming very soon.

If you need another upside to this unfortunate circumstance, consider this break an opportunity to re-watch past episodes and further flesh out your theories about which celeb is in which costume, and who will last until the very end of the season. Apparently, baseball fans get pretty serious when it comes to predicting who will win the World Series, but they've got nothing on the dedicated followers of The Masked Singer, many of whom get so into guessing which stars are on the show, it's hard to imagine how they get anything else done in their lives.

Hopefully, by the time all the baseball madness is over, fans will be refreshed and ready to jump back into the wild world of The Masked Singer when it returns to FOX on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. ET.