With music's most prestigious awards show set to air on Sunday, Feb. 10, Swifties might be wondering: Why isn't Taylor Swift at the 2019 Grammys? While the "Bad Blood" songstress has been a regular fixture at pretty much every Grammy Awards I can remember, previous reports suggested that Swift — who notably didn't make an appearance at last year's show — was planning to skip out on the awards show once again, despite the fact that 2018's Reputation is up for the Best Pop Vocal Album category. On Sunday, the songstress was a no-show at the Grammys ceremony, but it turns out that she had a pretty good reason for missing it.

Ahead of the Feb. 10 show, speculation was swirling that Swift wouldn't be in attendance due to scheduling reasons (she's currently filming Cats in London) and the fact that no one can be in two places at one time. After all, the Grammys happen to fall on the same night as the BAFTAs, which also happened across the pond in London. It would be natural to assume that Swift, who is currently in London working on the film adaptation of Cats, would instead opt to go cheer on her man Joe Alwyn at the British Academy Film Awards. While Alwyn isn't up for any special recognition, his film, The Favourite, is currently leading the competition with 12 nominations (including Best Film and Outstanding British Film), which makes it a pretty big night for the whole cast.

However, in the days leading up to the big night, multiple sources confirmed to both Variety and Us Weekly that Swift wouldn't be making an appearance at either one of these shows due to her filming schedule for Cats.

According to People, Swift even apparently hit up a BAFTAs after party in London on Sunday night. Just because you're not at the Grammys doesn't mean you can't live it up, right?

It really wasn't too surprising that Swift didn't end up showing up at the Grammy Awards. TBH, it was probably the best year for her to miss out. Compared to her past Grammy sweeps (she was nominated for seven awards and won three in 2016 for 1989), the last two years have been a bit of a dry spell on the awards front. During the 2018 Grammys, all of her singles from Reputation were snubbed, leading the songstress to ditch that award show as well. While her album was nominated for this year's event, she'll be up against some fierce contenders: Camila Cabello for Camila, Kelly Clarkson for Meaning of Life, Ariana Grande for Sweetener, Shawn Mendes for Shawn Mendes, and Pink for Beautiful Trauma. Now, that's some serious competition, and it's an honor just to be nominated among such great artists.

I'll admit that there was a part of me that was hoping that we'd at least see Swift and Alwyn finally making their relationship red carpet official in some capacity. While they weren't photographed together, it was still such a sweet moment when Tay came to support her British beau during the Golden Globe Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, considering that "The Favourite" is up for 10 Oscar nominations, something tells me that Swift wouldn't miss that night for the world, Cats or not.