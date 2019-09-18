Well, Mike Johnson fans, it was a valiant fight to push him as the next Bachelor, but he didn't get to claim the title this time around. It's officially official that Peter Weber will be the next Bachelor, even though countless fans were rooting for Mike to take on the role. As Mike's fans can attest, he seemed like the perfect choice for the next lead of The Bachelor. He's kind and supportive, he shares plenty of words of wisdom, and he is determined to find his person. So why isn't Mike the Bachelor? He might be finding love another way.

Mike became a fan favorite among Bachelor Nation from nearly the first moment he appeared on screen in Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. During the first group date, he paraded through the guys' beauty pageant in a pair of high heels because he always wants to know what it's like to walk in his partner's shoes. Talk about dreamy, am I right? He also told Hannah he wanted to make his future wife a queen in his life. Unfortunately for him, Hannah wasn't that queen, and neither were any of the women on the beach of Paradise. Fans were hopeful that he would get another chance to find love on TV. So when it was announced that he wouldn't be the next Bachelor, Mike stans got pretty upset about it on Twitter.

In August, Mike told Entertainment Weekly he was flattered by all the buzz surrounding him as a potential Bachelor. He said:

It really does put a smile on my face. It’s amazing that people even consider me to be the Bachelor. I’m just grateful and I think that I would be a good Bachelor.

Even though Mike isn't the Bachelor, that doesn't mean there isn't the possibility of love in his life. In fact, Mike is reportedly exploring a relationship with singer Demi Lovato. They've been flirting on Instagram for a little while, beginning with Demi posting about Mike in her Instagram story during Hannah's season of The Bachelorette. Most recently, Demi posted an unedited photo of herself in a bikini, and Mike commented, "Look at me like that again... love yaself."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Mike recently took Demi out for their first date in L.A., and there will likely be a second one. This might not be the first time the two have met in person, since Demi was in the audience for the The Bachelorette finale. Whatever she did to catch his eye then worked, since ET's source said that "everything went well on the date."

According to that same source, Hannah is actually the one who set up Mike and Demi. So, it's nice to know that even though Mike isn't the Bachelor, he still had a little help from the Bachelor franchise to start his new relationship.

Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 6, 2020 on ABC.