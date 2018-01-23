Why Isn't Melania Trump Going To Davos? Twitter Is Suspicious

First Lady Melania Trump has made a change of plans. Trump had previously been scheduled to travel to Davos, Switzerland, where she would join President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum. Now, however, the first lady won't be traveling with her husband to Europe, leaving a lack of clarity behind the question of why Melania Trump isn't going to Davos.

Trump's communications director Stephanie Grisham issued a statement to CNN, telling the network that the first lady was cancelling the trip because of "scheduling and logistical issues." The Washington Examiner reported the same, but said Grisham did not clarify what Trump would be doing instead of attending the trip to Davos.

The Timing Of Melania's Announcement

The abrupt cancellation of the trip, paired with the lack of detail provided by Grishram, is difficult to view without the context of recent reporting about Trump's marriage.

As CNN noted, the first lady has not made a public statement since Friday, Jan. 12. On that day, The Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, made a payment of $130,000 to former adult film star Stormy Daniels (born Stephanie Clifford) in exchange for not publicly discussing an alleged 2006 affair between her and Trump.

The New York Times added legitimacy to the story, reporting that Daniels had been in talks with Slate, the online magazine, and ABC about sharing details of the alleged affair.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The following week, The Journal published a follow-up story, reporting that the paper had found Cohen used a Delaware company to send the $130,000 to a lawyer of Daniels' in October 2016, before the presidential election.

Cohen did not deny that the payment was made. Meanwhile, a White House official told The Journal, "old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election."

The wave of reports about President Trump's past as a private citizen, specifically in regards to the alleged affair with Daniels, also included the retroactive publishing of an interview between Daniels and In Touch Weekly magazine from 2011.

On Friday, Jan. 19, the magazine published the entire transcript of the supposed interview. In it, Daniels is quoted as admitting to having a sexual relationship with Trump months after Melania Trump gave birth to son, Barron.

"At the time, I didn’t think that much about it. But now that I have a baby that’s the same age that his was at the time, I’m like, “Wow, what a d*ck,” Daniels is quoted as saying.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come.