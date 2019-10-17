Every Riverdale fan went into Season 4 with one huge question: What is going to happen to Jughead? The most shocking moment from the Season 3 finale was a flash-forward to spring break of the gang's senior year, except instead of partying on a beach, Archie, Veronica, and Betty were covered in blood and burning Jughead's beanie in the woods. To make things even more troubling, the second episode of Season 4 revisited this flash-forward to reveal more information about what may have happened to Jughead. So, why is Jughead missing on Riverdale? That's the question every fan is trying to figure out after the Oct. 16 episode.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 4 Episode 2, "Fast Times at Rivedale High." The new season of Riverdale kicked off in earnest with its second episode, as Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead each started off senior year with their own issues. Archie helped Reggie stand up to his abusive father, Betty hunkered down with her newfound FBI-agent brother Charles to try to track down The Farm, and Veronica dealt with swarms of paparazzi following her around after both her parents were arrested. (Side note: Who knew Riverdale had so many paps... and that they could just barge into the high school?)

While all his friends had their own things going on, Jughead was faced with the biggest decision of the episode. Thanks to his short story catching the eye of Stonewall Prep teacher Mr. Chipping, Jughead earned himself a spot at the prestigious school. Although he was initially hesitant to leave Riverdale High, a quick a gab session about Moby Dick and Betty's blessing helped convince him that Stonewall Prep was the right place for him after all.

But while things were looking up for Jughead after he found his place in a new school, viewers knew this could not last long. The Season 3 finale teased that something terrible will befall Jughead around spring break of his senior year, and the latest episode ended on another grim flash-forward to that time period. In the new spring break scene, F.P. Jones is shown leading a search party in the woods, where he, Betty, Archie, Veronica, Kevin, and a bunch of other townspeople call out for Jughead, who has clearly gone missing.

CW

Putting this new scene together with the flash-forward from the Season 3 finale, there are a lot of different possibilities about what could be going on. Do Betty, Archie, and Veronica actually know where Jughead is during this search party but are pretending to be clueless since they swore one another to secrecy? Or is Jughead actually missing and that previous scene was just his friends getting rid of the beanie he left behind? And of course, the biggest question of all is whether Jughead is dead or not.

Of course, fans are going to have to wait several episodes before they find out the truth about this Jughead disappearance, but it seems like Stonewall Prep could have something to do with it. I mean, posh boarding schools just scream secret societies with dark rituals, right? Plus, F.P. revealed that Jughead's grandpa attended Stonewall for a couple of months, making Jughead something of a legacy. Maybe Jughead will uncover some totally unexpected secrets at this new school that will lead to his spring break disappearance. Fans will just have to keep watching to find out for sure.

Riverdale Season 4 continues at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays on The CW.