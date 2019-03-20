Ready, set, go! The magic of Aries season is officially upon us, and the ever-burning ardor of warrior-like Mars is alive and breathing within us all. Speaking of which, I'm sure you're all wondering, why is Aries the first sign in the zodiac? Truth is, the ancient order of the zodiac wheel couldn't be more fitting, and I see it more and more each day. However, it's no wonder this fiery season kicks off during the spring equinox, as its essence is a pure representation of brand new life. I mean, haven't you noticed how those born under the sign of the ram are natural-born leaders?

I have to admit, whenever I think of Aries, I immediately remember Reese Witherspoon's character Elle, in the movie Legally Blonde, when she realizes she was chosen for an internship with Callahan's firm. (P.S. Witherspoon is a fellow Aries, and well... of course she is!) Everything from her I-can-do-anything mentality, to the way she yells, "me!" epitomizes Aries' competitive spirit, and contagious enthusiasm. Funny enough, Witherspoon's character Madeline in HBO's award-winning series Big Little Lies is just as passionate, let alone confrontational AF! Again, this is all part of Aries' Big D*ck Energy, and let's face it, our girl Reese has it down pact. Anyway, I digress.

Big Aries Energy

Mars is Aries' planetary ruler, and when you take a closer look at the red planet's astrological symbolism, and overall role as a Roman deity, it all makes perfect sense, given that these celestial bodies are also heavenly gods. For instance, in Roman mythology, Mars is the god of war and agriculture, and in astrology, Mars represents our energy, survival instincts, and sexual desires. Interestingly enough, Mars is also Scorpio's traditional ruler, which is another reason why Scorpio's are considered to be "oversexed." Trust me when I say, those carnal desires stem directly from Mars. Yes, Pluto is taboo-like, but nowhere near as horny as Mars.

Mars AF

Yep! So sorry for the cosmic TMI, but there's no other way to describe Mars' fervent spirit. Besides, those born under the sign of Aries happily wear their lusty nature on their sleeve. On another note, the ram is a natural trendsetter at heart, given its innate instinct to initiate, and take the lead. This is also why Aries is often referred to as a cardinal sign, as they (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) are known as the initiators of the zodiac: Aries season kicks off in the springtime; Cancer season starts on summer solstice; Libra season starts on the autumnal equinox, and Capricorn during winter solstice.

In fact, if you really think about it, each of these four signs have a bossy component. For instance, Aries challenges and competes with others; Cancer needs to feel secure at all times; Libra is constantly striving for balance and harmony, and Capricorn is ruthlessly determined to finish what it started. However, I dare to say that none of the cardinal signs are nearly as competitive as Aries... except maybe Libra and I'll tell you why. Aside from the fact that it's the ram's polar opposite, Libra is sort of like the female version of Aries. Yes, Libra is a peacemaker, but this air sign needs to feel beautiful and desired at all times.

Nevertheless, I believe Aries' charisma, impulse, and zealousness goes hand-in-hand with its impassioned planetary ruler. TBH, if there's one thing I admire most about this fire sign, it's their warrior-like courage. Ever light a match in the dark? That is Aries, as its fire resembles a spark of life that boldly appears in the midst of pure darkness, and it's this very same fire that blesses us each and every one of us with the gift of light, every year around the same time. Cheers to new beginnings, stargazers.