All of your friends seem to have Instagram Focus, but for some reason you don’t. What gives? I know, I know, you’re eager to snap the perfect selfie to throw onto your Instagram Story. Instead you’re left to wonder, “Why don’t I have Focus mode on Instagram?” There are a few possible reasons why you might not have the Portrait Mode-like feature just yet, and I’m here to help you figure it out.

Instagram’s newest feature, released in early April, is the perfect way to step up your selfie game. Similar to Portrait Mode on the iPhone, Instagram's latest function makes your face the focal point of each photo by blurring the background, leaving you with a super crisp and professional high-quality photo. Except now, you can save a little time without have to use your phone’s camera app for the perfect picture. You can snap a photo of your beautiful face right on Instagram and upload it directly to your Story, or send it to all of your friends on Instagram Direct.

Oh, and did we mention Focus works with the back camera and in video mode, too? The possibilities are endless. With quality this good, you might just fool your friends into thinking you’re a professional photographer.

If you still don’t have Instagram Focus, here is how you can troubleshoot the issue.

Make sure your app is updated. App Store Screenshot This might sound like a no-brainer, but one of the main reasons you might not be able to enjoy the new Focus mode feature is simply because your app is out-of-date. In order to access the latest feature, head on over to your smartphone’s app store. Type in “Instagram” in the search bar or access your list of current apps to see if your version current or not. Instagram pushes out updates to its app on a weekly basis, so it can be hard to keep up with. Chances are high that your app just needs to be updated. To save yourself a headache for any future updates, turn on automatic app updates on your phone so you never miss a beat going forward.

Make sure your phone is compatible. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Currently, Instagram Focus is only available on certain iOS and Android devices. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if you don’t have one of those smartphones, you’ll have to find a different route to enjoy the social media app's function. Bummer, right? Focus mode is only compatible with the following devices: iPhone SE, 6S, 6S+, 7, 7+, 8, 8+, and X, as well as select Android devices. In a world filled with smartphones, you are bound to know someone with an Android or iPhone. If you ask nicely, maybe they will let you test out the greatness that is Instagram Focus.