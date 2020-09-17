Apple's highly anticipated iOS 14 update began rolling out to devices on Wednesday, Sept. 16. There are plenty of features to check out, but one pretty cool hack is the new Back Tap feature, which lets you take actions like taking a screenshot or raising and lowering the volume by simply tapping on the back of your iPhone. Not everyone has been able to get in on the fun, and if you've been wondering why you don't have Back Tap on iOS 14, here's what you should know.

Apple's iOS 14 update includes features like redesigned widgets and a new App library, as well as Back Tap, which is an easy tool that can make a lot of difference. The feature works by implementing double and triple taps to create a shortcut for an action, such as taking a screenshot or switching between apps. The convenient feature is a must-try if you've updated your iPhone, but if you aren't seeing it in your Settings, you might be out of luck.

Even though the iOS 14 update is available for first generation iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S, the iPhone 7, and the iPhone 7 Plus, none of these models are compatible with the Back Tap feature. So, you'll need to have an iPhone 8 or later to use Back Tap.

If you do have Back Tap in your update, but haven't tried it yet, here's how to use it. The new accessibility feature gives you an easier way to trigger gestures, tasks, and shortcuts with nothing more than some taps on the back of your phone. There are two shortcuts you can enable: Double Tap and Triple Tap. To find Back Tap, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap. You can also type in Back Tap in the search bar in your Settings, which should bring you directly to the Touch page.

Once in your Back Tap settings, you should see both the Double Tap and the Triple Tap options. You can tap on one to look through the list of actions you can enroll, which include taking a screenshot, zooming in, taking a dated note, and more.

Once you've chosen the options you want for Back Tap, you can test out your Double and Triple Tap to see how it works. This Back Tap video on Twitter is a helpful demonstration as you get started:

Again, if your iPhone is an older model than the iPhone 8, you won't be seeing Back Tap, but there are plenty of compatible iOS 14 features in you can enjoy in the meantime, like pinned conversations in Messages, which TBH, is a total game changer.