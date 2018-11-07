Casually dating someone can go one of two ways: you either decide you want to date them more seriously (AKA you want a relationship with them) or you decide you don't. Of course, there are plenty of red flags that could put someone in the un-dateable category. But what are some of the green flags that do make us want to date someone. For instance, why do women want relationships with some people but not with others?

Well, in a recent Reddit AskWomen thread ladies shared the reasons why they would want to take things to the next level with someone. Read along and take notes.

You find yourself wanting to see them again as soon as you leave them. If i find myself wanting to spend more time with that person right after i leave i find its time to be slightly more serious. Im an introvert hardcore but i bond quickly to people i click with. I had known my boyfriend a week when i decided i wanted to date him, i met him over tinder and he had an incredible personality and made me feel so good we off an on spent that whole week together, including me staying at his apartment and spending like 40 straight hours with him. I think it has a lot to do with a gut feeling :) —/u/geckbitch

You want to be exclusive with them. Compatibility, chemistry, and reliability are all green lights. Like, two weeks at most. If it doesn't work out, so be it, but I don't want to be not exclusive if I like someone a lot. —/u/plopped_capybara

They seem like they'd be a strong teammate for you. It's changed for me in the last while. It used to be someone I had mutual feelings for and shared interests. As well as the basics like being a decent person, good enough chemistry and attractive. Now I think it also has to be someone that takes care of themselves, respectful and I could see being part of a strong team with :) —/u/CurleyCee13

You feel like you can really be yourself around them. Usually before I enter a relationship, I need to feel like I'm secure with that person. It could be being okay with having food in your teeth and being able to joke about it. I.e. not having to walk on thin ice around them. The attraction should come easily and not forced. Disclaimer; I'm not the type of person who likes fancy dinner dates because all of that is a presentation of how they want to be perceived rather than who they are.Effort is required but like appreciating the simple things when they're not trying, like speaking about their passion, seeing their eyes light up about something they like, watching them get competitive etc.When you mutually find that you want to talk frequently and update each other on small things that happen in everyday life like what you ate, then it's time to go for it.Answering your question, I would generally say for dating; 3 weeks of that feeling and meeting each other's before DTR. —/u/AdorableVersion

You two are totally on the same page. Trust and chemistry for sure, but the first one is key. I've got to feel that security. And the sense that the other person views a relationship the same way as I do - as a partnership. Someone who understands the responsibility of a relationship and is excited and willing to engage in that with me.Timing is never exact with me. It will take as much or as little time needed. —/u/omentext

You miss them when they're not around. If it feels right, there are things in common and I want to keep seeing this person and miss them when they’re not around There’s no timeframe, when it feels right, I go for it —/u/sso_1

You enjoy being together. Before my SO and I became a thing, we just spent a lot of time hanging out. We would go to eat, see movies, hang out at our university between classes; it was great. I knew he was the one for me when I actually missed him - I missed his company and the comfortable silence we had with one another. To this day, that’s one of the best things about our relationship - we just like being together no matter what we’re doing. —/u/sillybanana2012