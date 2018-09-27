When he said "I never want to come over, but I'm always glad I do." I realised I don't mean as much to him as he did to me.

—/u/sawace

If there's one lesson to be learned here, it's this: everyone's answer to this question was wildly different. And for good reason! Your straw that broke the camel's back may be totally different from any of the stories above. What matters is that you realized, in your heart of hearts, that something wasn't working and you got out.

