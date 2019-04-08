If your tastes tend to run toward the vanilla end of the sexual spectrum, chances are you've probably wondered why people like BDSM. Do they actually like pain, or is there something more and deeper going on that isn't readily apparent? The reality is that sexual desire and pleasure are really complicated. Turn-ons and sexual satisfaction are deeply personal and diverse. That's really the beauty of it: You get to decide for yourself what works for you and, so long as there is consent, and you are taking all of the safety precautions, then there is no right or wrong way to be a sexual being. Frankly that’s what makes BDSM so interesting; people who participate in it are boldly pursuing what they most enjoy in the bedroom (or dungeon, for that matter) without apology (unless, of course, that is a part of their kink). That said, the question remains: What specifically about BDSM makes it enjoyable to those who participate in it?

To help explain why people are drawn to this type of sexual roleplay and activity, I turned to the source: Folks on Reddit and social media who explain why they enjoy BDSM, in their own words. Honestly, it makes so much sense. Here is what they had to say.

It’s about giving up control. Giphy I try very hard to have a lot of control in my life and there is something about being submissive in the bedroom that is foreign and exciting, in a way. I wouldn't live the lifestyle that goes with it, but just the intimate part of it can really be fun. — u/Albimau For many reasons. It allows feeling very vulnerable and open to a partner, and that being ok. It can have a wide range of different experiences. It can be silly, intense, unique, sensual. Also, I just like the sensations. — u/FreySF For me, it's being at someone else's complete control that knows you and you trust them. It can be absolutely thrilling. I've had other people tell me that they control everything else in their life, so they want someone else to take control in this area of their life. — dontcallmevicki I love the release it gives me and the power and control aspect of it. It helps me access emotions that are hard to get to otherwise. — Courtney, 40

The exploration and experimentation makes it hot. Giphy There’s something about exploring and trying things with someone I trust that’s just a lot of fun. — u/molly-ofcourse It’s a release. I’ve been in the BDSM scene for a little under 6 months now and I’ve never felt more balanced and free. The people are totally chill too. We meet for coffee, dinner, and other numerous activities (it’s not always about sex you know). We’re a group of freaky people who promote safety and self awareness first. — u/SpankSpankBaby69

It’s a creative form of sexual expression. Giphy The most exciting perk of enjoying BDSM is the role playing. When done safely, the bondage and roles become a total escape from reality. For gays & lesbians, BDSM tends to be an extension of reality, since in many cases our regular sex lives have surprising parallels to bondage, particularly the dominance and submission. Another unexpected benefit whilst partaking in bondage: It's quite a creative form of expression, and it sparks creativity within us, giving us a rich source of material for writing, acting, art, film production, and even video game development! — Daniel, 49