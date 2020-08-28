Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie have been friends for a long time. The two go back to at least 2014 when paparazzi caught them attending a Rihanna and Eminem concert together. Since then, their friendship has flourished, and that's why when Richie's birthday rolled around in late August, fans were so curious why Kylie Jenner didn't attend Sofia Richie's 22nd birthday party. Well, it may all come down to Jenner's loyalty to her family.

Jenner and Richie's friendship was first questioned back in September 2017 when Richie started dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. Fans were unsure if Richie's involvement with Disick, who shares three kids with Kardashian, would affect the pals. Luckily, it seemed the two didn't let Richie and Disick's romance interfere with their lifelong bond, as the ladies were seen hanging out regularly throughout Richie's relationship with Disick.

However, in the summer of 2020, Richie and Disick split after nearly three years of dating and, once again, fans wondered if their personal life would cause drama between Richie and Jenner. It seemed that way when Richie gathered all her friends — including Jenner's besties Victoria Villarroel and Stassie Karanikolaou — for a birthday vacay, sans the makeup mogul.

But a source tells Us Weekly that Jenner's reason for not attending wasn't malicious. “Sofia and Kylie are still friends, but Kylie decided to stay back and not go on Sofia’s birthday trip to avoid any awkwardness,” the source said. Jenner's team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

Jenner's decision reportedly had more to do with Disick than Kourtney, but Jenner ultimately made the decision to stay back on her own, according to the source. "Kourtney isn’t upset by Kylie and Sofia’s friendship and wouldn’t tell Kylie what to do, but the Kardashians are extremely loyal to each other and Kylie felt she was better off staying behind,” the source said.

From the looks of social media, instead of attending Richie's birthday extravaganza, Jenner was busy joining her family for a tropical vacation, which included Disick and Kourtney.