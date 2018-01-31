You might've noticed something peculiar at the 2018 State of the Union: Democrats aren't clapping for Donald Trump. Now, you're probably wondering why the Democrats don't clap at the State of the Union. Well, the answer is pretty simple: Democrats don't clap for Republican presidents and Republicans don't clap for Democratic presidents.

If you thought Democrats were sitting stone-faced because of their distaste for President Trump while Republicans gave him enthusiastic standing ovations, it has nothing to do with that. (Well, it may for some, but that's more personal than the true reason.) The truth is: it's a tradition. According to Town Hall, lawmakers usually avoid clapping when an issue they oppose is mentioned. In fact, the only time an opposing side ever claps is if there's a bipartisan issue addressed in the speech. Some examples could include the opiate crisis, unemployment, and Trump's infrastructure plan.

Even still, many Democrats refused to stand or clap when the president mentioned decreases in unemployment rates for black Americans, specifically members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The act of clapping is even a tradition within itself. According to NY Mag, the address has been given in person since 1913 during Woodrow Wilson's presidency. In 1947, during Harry S. Truman's presidency the speech premiered on television for the first time, and has been a prime time event since Lyndon Johnson's State of the Union address in 1966. According to the publication, clapping became more and more popularized with each passing year and additional publicity.

