If Donald Trump is known for one thing, it's his infamous quotes. As he prepared for the 2018 State of the Union, the public knew to expect a night of political filled drama. So in order to help us catch up with the current state of our union, these quotes from Trump's State of the Union Address tell it all.

Trump started off the address with unbridled optimism. He said,

That night, our new administration had already taken very swift action. A new tide of optimism was already sweeping across our land. Each day since, we have gone forward with a clear vision and a righteous mission, to make America great again for all Americans.

He then went on to address the increase of jobs and decrease of unemployment rates among African-Americans. He said,

And together we are building a safe, strong and proud America. Since the election, we have created 2.4 million new jobs, including including 200,000 new jobs in manufacturing alone. Tremendous. After years and years of wage stagnation, we are finally seeing rising wages. Unemployment claims have hit a 45-year low. And something I am very proud of, African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded. And Hispanic-American unemployment has also reached the lowest levels in history.

Trump discussed his intention to introduce more FDA approved prescription drugs, and lowering American prices, saying,

We also believe that patients with terminal conditions, terminal illness, should have access to experimental treatment immediately that could potentially save their lives. People who are terminally ill should not have to go from country to country to seek a cure. I want to give them a chance right here at home. It’s time for Congress to give these wonderful, incredible Americans the right to try. One of my greatest priorities is to reduce the price of prescription drugs. In many other countries, these drugs cost far less than what we pay in the United States. And it’s very, very unfair. That is why I’ve directed my administration to make fixing the injustice of high drug prices one of my top priorities for the year.

Trump also revealed his plan to decrease gang violence. He said,

My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans, to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American dream. Because Americans are dreamers, too.

And of course, he discussed immigration, saying,

Over the next few weeks, the house and Senate will be voting on an immigration reform package. In recent months, my administration has met extensively with both Democrats and Republicans to craft a bipartisan approach to immigration reform. Based on these discussions, we presented Congress with a detailed proposal that should be supported by both parties as a fair compromise. One where nobody gets everything.

According to a statement from the White House, Trump planned for his State of the Union Address to assure the public that the Trump administration is "building a safe, strong, and proud America." His way of proving that? By claiming his part in the "biggest tax cuts" in U.S history, defeating ISIS, ending an apparent "war on coal," as well as a few other topics.

An excerpt from the statement read,

Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of nation we are going to be. All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family. So tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed.

While his first year in office has been a rocky one, to say the least, from sending out taunting tweets to North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un to the Pentagon totally shutting down Trump's attempted transgender military ban, Trump is sure to hope for a smoother ride this coming year.

In order to gain some momentum for the speech, the Trump administration pushed his supposed talking points to a variety of news outlets with gusto. According to Politico, Trump planned to abandon his typical abrasive approach in speeches for a more optimistic and positive one. Perhaps this sudden change of heart is to distract us from the constant fear of nuclear war looming over our heads? Unlikely.

As Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address, it should be an exciting time for the first-term president. However, due to a copious amount of controversy and tension surrounding his presidency, a number of politicians have decided to boycott the event. These politicians include Democrats Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, John Lewis of Georgia, (queen) Maxine Waters of California, as well as a few others. These politicians were also no-shows at Trump's inauguration. When MSNBC asked Waters whether she would be attending the State of the Union Address, Waters vehemently denied planning to.

She said,

Oh no! You know I didn't go to the inauguration. Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar? Someone who lies in the face of facts, someone who can change their tune day in and day out. What does he have to say that I would be interested in? I don’t appreciate him and I wouldn’t waste my time sitting in that house listening to what he has to say. He does not deserve my attention.

Despite his low approval among politicians and a majority of the public, teetering on about 40 percent, Trumps' words still have been proven to have an immense effect on spectators. On Jan. 30, Vox reported Trump's influence on Republican party, especially his supporters, based on a variety of Gallup polls. An example includes the increased favorable view of Vladimir Putin among the Republican Party; according to a Gallup poll, only 12 percent of Republicans viewed Putin favorably in 2015, but as of now 32 percent like him. In addition, Republicans' views of free trade, a topic they have typically been in favor off, dropped from 56 percent to 36 percent since Trump took office.

Let's see what President Trump has to say for the remainder of 2018. No matter the topic, it's sure to be cringeworthy.