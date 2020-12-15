Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette is truly like none other before it. Since Tayshia became the Bachelorette midway through the season, she had a little less time with the guys of her season than most Bachelorettes usually get. That means it's already time for Tayshia's hometown dates, and she had to seriously pare down the remaining guys in the Dec. 14 episode. Blake Moynes was one of the guys who was sent packing and won't make it to hometowns, but why did Tayshia send Blake home from The Bachelorette? Something wasn't connecting between them.

In the Dec. 14 episode of The Bachelorette, Blake finally got to have a 1-on-1 date with Tayshia, during which they visited a guru who read their chakras and used crystals to reveal hidden truths about their relationship. Blake believed the date was bringing them closer together in a deeper way, but Tayshia wasn't so sure. She learned her heart chakra was confused, but that wasn't the only issue.

A major revelation happened when they did a tantric breathing exercise that was meant to show how much they could connect with each other. They stared into each other's eyes to "see each other's souls." Tayshia said of the moment: "I care for Blake, but when I looked into his eyes, I was looking for more validation and more confidence in the situation." Tayshia said she was attracted to him, but just felt like he's not her guy.

Blake left the crystal date feeling ready to bring Tayshia home to his family, but Tayshia... not so much. She said she felt like it's taken them a long time to get to a place where they open up to each other. Blake said he just needed more time to show her who he is, but Tayshisa said she wasn't sure she'd be able to get to that place during the show's ultra-fast timeline.

"At this point, I know there are other relationships that my heart is more invested [in]," Tayshia said through tears. She was so upset, she even collapsed to the ground as she said goodbye to Blake. But, Tayshia still seemed to know it was the right decision for her. "That really hurt," she said. "I know I did the right thing, but it just doesn't feel good to send anybody home."

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.