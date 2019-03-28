We've been hearing a lot about Lady Gaga's life in the wake of her recent split, but why did Lady Gaga and Christian Carino break up? Carino and Gaga have both kept mum about their split but a source recently revealed the reported reason behind their decision to end things. “Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that Gaga, 33, "really leaned on" her friend Jeremy Renner "in the weeks after it ended."

How, exactly, was the 49-year-old talent agent reportedly mistreating our girl, Gaga? Well, according to a second source, her ex reportedly had a hard time trusting his superstar star bae. “He was jealous,” the insider told Us Weekly. “He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either.”

Gaga reportedly had enough of Carino's jealousy and ultimately was the one who reportedly decided to put an end to their almost two year long relationship. "Gaga was the one who broke things off," the source told Us Weekly.

News of the couple's relationship first broke out in early February of 2017 after Gaga was seen looking a little more intimate than professional with her agent ahead of her Super Bowl LI Halftime Show performance (there's literally a picture of her taking a selfie on the field while he kisses her on the cheek and holds her waist). When Ryan Seacrest asked her about the rumored relationship during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Gaga played it cool. "I don't know," she said coyly. "You know I don't talk about my love life, Ryan!"

"I'm really red," she continued. "I'm really red and it doesn't go with my outfit."

The two finally became Instagram official eight months later in October of 2017. Gaga posted a selfie of them dressed ready to celebrate her best friend, Sonja Durham, who she lost to breast cancer. In the caption, she refers to Carino as "a very special someone." Read the whole thing for yourself here:

After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are. Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness

Though rumors of their engagement had been swirling about for quite some time, Gaga didn't confirm they were engaged until October of 2018. The star reportedly confirmed the news by casually referring to her "fiancé" during a speech she gave in Beverly Hills. Entertainment Tonight also adds that Gaga was wearing a pink diamond engagement ring as she was giving the speech... So, yeah, the story checked out.

Needless to say, the two didn't make it down the altar as planned. News of their split broke out in February of 2019.

In the aftermath of her split, multiple sources maintain to Us Weekly that Gaga has reportedly been spending more and more time with 48-year-old Renner at his house in Hollywood. “They’ve become super close and hang out all the time,” another source told Us Weekly.

"She has been friends with Jeremy Renner for a while. They often hang out when they are both in town," an insider told E! News. "She's been spending time with him recently but it's not romantic."

Ah, nothing like having some good friends to help you get through a breakup.