I know Tom Brady, like, just won another Super Bowl... but I'm more concerned with why his supermodel wife broke up with a certain Oscar-winning actor back in 2009. Why did Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio break up, anyway?

Well, first, let me backtrack for a second to give you some back-story on Bündchen and DiCaprio's romance. The two started dating back in 2000, at ages 19 and 25, respectively. And this wasn't just a brief fling. No, the two abnormally gorgeous people were together a whopping five years before Bündchen decided to walk away, according to Entertainment Tonight.

But don't mistake her decision to leave as a sign that she no longer had feelings for him. In fact, in an excerpt from her forthcoming book, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, printed in PORTER, she notes that she was still "deeply in love" with DiCaprio when she decided to leave him.

It turns out they just weren't in the same place in life. “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at,” she wrote in her book. “Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

So she put on her big girl shoes and walked away. Honestly, I'm impressed. Walking away from someone you still love is hard. Even when you know he's not right for you. Good for her for being brave and putting herself first — even if that meant being alone.

Luckily for her, she wasn't alone too long. The super model met her now-husband Tom Brady in 2006 and he must have won her heart like it was a Super Bowl, considering the two tied the knot just three years later in 2009 and have been happily married ever since.

One key to their success as a couple seems to be their compatibility.

"He's very calm and very centered," she told ABC News in 2018. "And I feel like, you know, I'm very emotional and very changeable."

"What I've learned from him is to kind of take a breath," she added in the same interview.

While Brady and Bündchen are certainly on the same page about a health-conscious lifestyle now, the football star says he did his fair share of partying back in the day, too.

"I think my wife and I, we probably enjoy staying home more than most… I’m glad they didn’t have those camera phones seven or eight years ago [referring to his wilder single days]," he told Details in 2009. "When I go out now, I just watch what I’m doing."

Even if Bündchen hadn't found her knight in shining armor in Brady after leaving DiCaprio, I think we all have to respect and look up to her decision to leave when she was unhappy. She was in a dark place and she had the courage to pull herself out of it and change the narrative of her life completely. Now that is inspiring.