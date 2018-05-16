Have you heard a new song that you have just got to tell the world about? Say no more, because the Instagram and Spotify sharing function is one of the most useful ways to let your friends know what you are listening to. Forget screenshots or texting; thanks to a recent update from the photo-sharing app, you can now upload your favorite song straight from Spotify and directly into your Instagram Story. The function was released on Tuesday, May 1, but some users still might not have access to the groovy new feature. There are several reasons why this might be, and I’m here to help you out. If you can't share Spotify songs onto your Instagram Story, here's why.

Song sharing is just one more way to connect with your friends and followers in Instagram. It takes just seconds to move from one app to the other, so I’m going to go ahead and rate this feature a 5 out 5 for functionality and practicality. Whether you are working out at the gym or commuting into work — no matter where you are jammin’ or what you are jammin’ to — take this time to fill your friends in. You never know who might be looking to discover a new song or two.

First, a little housecleaning to make sure you are able to share Spotify songs to your Instagram story.

Update your apps. Instagram I know, I know. Instagram is undergoing a lot of changes this year. While the new features are welcomed additions to the app, it can be hard to stay on top of the app’s ever-evolving functions. In order to keep up with it all, you will need to make sure your app is up-to-date with the most recent version of Instagram. Since the app is only available on iPhone or Android devices, check the iOS or Google Play App Store to see if your app is running the latest update. If not, go ahead and update it. This could very likely be the reason why you don’t have the sharing feature just yet. It also probably wouldn’t hurt to make sure your Spotify app is current, too, so that the two can work in tandem together. Also, for future updates, my best advice to you is to turn on automatic updates for your apps. That way you don’t have to wonder whether or not you’ve installed the latest version. Let your phone do the work for you.

Make sure you are looking in the right place. Screenshot by Collette Reitz/Instagram Well, I know this sounds like a no-brainer, but make sure you are looking in the right spot for the new Spotify-to-Instagram sharing feature. Like I mentioned, Instagram is vastly different than it was this time last year so cut yourself some slack if you are having trouble finding the sharing function. To share a song from Spotify directly to your Instagram story, open up the music app and put on your favorite song. Ready to share it with your Insta fam? Head down to the bottom right corner of your screen and click those three little dots (...). Once you've done that, select "Share" and then "Instagram Stories." Now you're cookin'. If you feel so inclined, add a few GIFs, stickers or other fun content to the song of your choice and post it to your Story for all of your followers to see.