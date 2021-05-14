An Instagram test feature that changes how users see their Instagram Story viewer counts is getting the chop. If you're part of the small group that got the update, you might be wondering why you can't see Instagram Story view counts and instead only see the word "views" at the bottom of your screen. Here's the deal with the beta feature, which Instagram first began testing at the end of last year.

The tech giant, which recently began testing a feature that would allow people to choose if and how they see "likes" on their content, began testing out a similar "views" feature for Instagram Story in late 2020. If you were part of the small test group of iOS and Android users, you were no longer able to see the total number of views your Instagram Story had gotten at the bottom of your mobile device screen. Instead, you only saw the word "views" or "seen by" and had to tap on that in order to see an actual number of people who'd viewed it alongside a full list of the account names who had watched your Story.

Since Instagram has been testing removing Story view counts since late 2020, you may have been missing it for a while or more recently noticed it. Unfortunately, if you've been impacted, there's nothing you can do about it at the moment — but Instagram has good news for users in the test. As of May 13, Instagram is no longer testing removing the number of views on the corner of your Story. In a May 13 email to Elite Daily, Instagram says it "[plans] to fix the issue and restore the view count for people" and a fix should come out "within the next week," so it's a good idea to make sure you have the most up-to-date version of Instagram downloaded on your phone.

Some Instagram users thought the test removal of Story views was related to reports from Instagram users that accused the tech company of "shadowbanning" accounts that spoke out on the escalating violence in Palestine. Many accounts took to social media to complain that their Instagram Story posts about the conflict reportedly received far lower views than their other Instagram Stories.

In an email, Instagram tells Elite Daily that this issue was due to a bug that targeted all Stories that contained re-shared content, Highlights, and Archives, and was not meant to impact Stories about a certain political issue.

"It was not our intention at all to remove posts about any cause in particular," the spokesperson said.

Luckily, for both of these issues, they are due to bugs and can be fixed. So, if you're still dealing with any of these problems, make sure to keep updating your Instagram app and keep an eye out for a fix in the coming days.