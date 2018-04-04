Elite Daily
Stocksy/Evgenij Yulkin

Why 10 People Broke Up With Their Long-Term Partners Will Make You So Emotional

By
Share

Every single relationship in the world ends in one of two ways: you either eventually break up or you stay together until one of you dies. In the beginning, it's easy to just get up and go as soon as you're unhappy but, as time goes on, it gets more and more difficult to walk away. So what constitutes as a real reason to end a relationship you've invested so much time in? Well, in a recent Reddit AskWomen thread real ladies share why they broke up with a long-term partner.

He never wanted to spend time with her.

/u/the_good_girl_

He always wanted to be right.

/u/localgyro

He had no redeeming characteristics.

/u/029340

All of his little habits became too annoying to handle.

/u/LaurenN0727

He cheated multiple times.

/u/scarlettlyonne

It suddenly became clear that their relationship didn't have a future.

/u/timtamtoucan

He had his mistress move in with them.

/u/mssaberhagen

He couldn't be who she wanted him to be.

/u/EnoughNothing

They weren't on the same page about things.

/u/le-fleur-violet

He was too negative.

/u/sleepingwideawake

After reading these devastating stories, it can become easy to question your own relationship but just know that there's one common theme shared by all of these stories. All of these women knew when it was time to walk away. Take a deep breath and rest assured that when and if the time comes for you, you'll know as well.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!