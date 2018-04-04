We were together 6 years. There were a LOT of reasons that had been building up over time. A real lack of compatibility and he was such a miserable guy, his negativity was really dragging me down. Then we were supposed to be going to a show in a barn put on by our friends. They announced that there wasn't going to be a bathroom, people would have to pee in the woods. I was on my period, and having a really heavy one so I said no way could I go. He got all pissy with me about that and I had it. So I told him I wanted to break up. I said I feel like our incompatibility has become too great, we've grown in different directions and we're not a good fit anymore. He didn't take it very well at the time, but after several months he said that I was right, and we'd make better friends. So now we're just friends.

—/u/sleepingwideawake

After reading these devastating stories, it can become easy to question your own relationship but just know that there's one common theme shared by all of these stories. All of these women knew when it was time to walk away. Take a deep breath and rest assured that when and if the time comes for you, you'll know as well.

