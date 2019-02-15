Ariana Grande is the musical gift that keeps on giving. Just half a year after her album, Sweetener, dropped, Grande gifted us with Thank U, Next, which boasts some excellent tracks like "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "7 Rings," but her song "Bloodline" has a really interesting cameo in its intro that many fans are wondering, "Who's the voice on Ariana Grande's "Bloodline"? Well, that audio clip is actually her Nonna, and the story behind it is all sorts of hilarious.

Up until now, Grande had yet to comment on her Nonna's cameo (who is officially credited as Marjorie "Nonna" Grande on the album) in "Bloodline," — so when she went on The Zach Sang Show on Feb. 9 and revealed some behind-the-scene stories from her tracks, the host was visibly surprised with all of her new admissions.

Here's what went down: On Feb. 9, Grande sat and spoke with The Zach Sang Show and opened up about Thank U, Next while hanging alongside some of her friends that helped make the record. Sang asked her about a handful of the tracks on Grande's album, but when he brought up "Bloodline," he was shocked to hear the real story behind the words that her Nonna was saying. In case you were wondering, Grande's Nonna says, "Because I'm trying to do the best I can, and they can't find something to satisfy me."

Sure, it sounds kind of provocative, but in reality, the context is literally anything but.

"'Bloodline.' It's a really powerful record. That starts with Nonna. Does that record start with that soundbite, or does it come afterwards?" Sang asked Grande.

"It starts with Nonna," Grande replied.

She continued, explaining the backstory to the audio clip. "She actually was talking about a hearing aid in that audio," Grande revealed. "She was talking about a hearing aid and how she can't find anything to satisfy her. My mom was like, 'You need a f*cking hearing aid,' and Nonna was like, 'I can't! I don't like it! I can't find something to satisfy me!'"

Only a grandmother could say those words about a hearing aid, amirite?

"My mom was driving her crazy," Grande said. "So that's what that audio is about. I was like, 'This kind of applies to my life, so I'm just gunna stick it at the beginning of 'Bloodline''. Also because Nonna is the queen an the matriarch of the bloodline."

Holy cow, you guys. Do you realize how differently that song can be viewed now?

Host Sang told Grande that he didn't realize what that beginning excerpt was about, to which Grande replied, "I broke through that fourth wall for you. You're going to think of it every time, now."

We certainly are, Ariana.

You can watch the entire clip below, or you can fast-forward to about the 26-minute mark to hear Grande's story about her Nonna:

Zach Sang Show on YouTube

Back when "Bloodline" was not yet released, Grande opened up on Twitter about the track after one fan asked her, "What's 'Bloodline' about?" She tweeted back, writing that it's about "wanting somebody but not enough to have them in your bloodline ksjskjskj."

Naturally, many fans thought that this was a pretty cut-and-dry case, assuming that the song was meant for her former fiancé, SNL comedian Pete Davidson, to whom she got engaged to in June 2018 after a whirlwind romance but ultimately called it quits just months later in October 2018.

Whether or not the song was meant for Davidson still remains to be seen, but if there's one thing we can take away from "Bloodline," it's that you should always keep your ears open for some unintentionally sage advice from your elders.