The yearly love fest is upon us once more as Feb. 14 fast approaches, which might have you in a mild panic if you are still without a Valentine. And while it is totally acceptable and empowering to celebrate self-love and spend the big day solo, having a romantic date might still be written in the stars for you. This year, why not turn to astrology to find out who your Valentine will be, based on your zodiac sign.

You might be a skeptic of the astrological arts, but if you relate to your sign, it's likely because you have pinpointed some major personality traits that align with who you are. Figuring out how you define your personality and how that personality meshes with others is a key factor in compatibility.

While there are a lot of signs that can intersect to make the perfect match, your Valentine's Day date should be one who sends sparks flying. So here's the Valentine you need this year, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Leo

Aries are a vibrant group known for their courageousness, fierce will, and zest for life. They're bold and direct and need another fire sign to arouse their interest. An Aries-Leo match will set you both ablaze, as long as they can both put their egos aside. A fiery night of dancing will excite both fire signs, while keeping competition (and egos) at bay.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Capricorn

Taurus will ease into a relationship with Earth sign Capricorn, which is exactly what is needed for the slow-to-initiate Bull sign. Just watch out, as Capricorn's tendency to get bossy could cause some head-butting. Take it easy with a mini golf date that will level the playing fields and keep things flirty and light. (And it'll offer no shortage of opportunity to make the first move.)

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Libra

Gemini's two sides make for a wandering mind and socially flirtatious nature. And Libra is at the intellectual level that the sign of twins craves. Geminis are impressed by humor — laughter is the key to their heart. Try a comedy show for a fun-loving, witty outing with this Valentine.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Scorpio

Cancer will react well to Scorpio's emotional intelligence, and may need a little time to open up, which understanding Scorpio will be happy to give. Go see a brainy indie movie that will give you deep subjects to talk about outside of your personal, intimate information.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Aries

Leos take pleasure in kicking back and relaxing in leisure. Don't be fooled, though, because a little inspiration will set this lion roaring into action. The challenge of dating another fire sign, like Aries, sets Leo's heart aflame. A bowling date will mix a laid-back atmosphere with some serious opportunity for fun and playfulness.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Taurus

A practical Virgo would pair well with other earth signs who support their more modest side, and a Taurus will empower Virgos to build beauty with them. Try a pottery class to create something awe-inspiring together.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): Aries

Libra is represented the scales and balance, so it makes sense that Libras are all about the arts, inner zen, and intellectual pursuits. Spend Valentine's Day with Aries for interesting challenges that will leave you feeling giddy. Taking part in a trivia night will give you both the chance to test and debate your knowledge in a competitive environment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Cancer

Lucky Scorpios can match with any of the other signs, but stick with a Cancer on Feb. 14 to merge with a fellow water sign that you could forge a connection with. Keep the liquids flowing for a wine tasting, and hearts will swell.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Aries

Sagittarius is a known wanderer, but not an aimless one. This sign is always looking for a new project or goal to focus their passion into, and the flames of another fire sign, Aries, are exactly what is needed to light them afire. Send sparks flying at a sensual burlesque show, which will be sure to warm you both up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Libra

Capricorns are the loners of the zodiac world and don't chase love for the sake of chasing it. They're going for the gold (with a bit of an edge) when it comes to romance, which they find can find with Libra. A night out for a fancy dinner will woo you both with grand romance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Gemini

Aquarius, the water bearer, looks for both love and freedom. Similarly, Gemini looks for the same, making this a likeminded but dynamic duo. An adventurous date with a physical sport like snowboarding or skiing gives both of you some alone time, but allows for some post-loving over fireside cocktails.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To Mar. 20): Virgo

The Pisces is a drifter, so pairing with a Virgo brings Pisces down to earth, while giving Virgo a taste of the fantastical. Take a moonlit stroll together to create a magical experience that is anything but mundane.

If you follow this celestial guide, your Valentine's Day will be one to remember this year; it's written in the stars.

