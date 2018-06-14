If you believe in the cosmos, then chances are, you also believe in reincarnation. In case you were not aware, your zodiac sign can help determine who you were in a past life. Surely the concept of living more than one life can be almost unfathomable, however, a number of world religions and new age followers have, too, embraced this mysterious phenomenon. Personally, I couldn't agree more, and I'll explain why.

In astrology, all 12 zodiac signs have both a planetary ruler and an astrological house to which they belong. As my astrology teacher once told me, "The planet is the actor and the house is the backdrop." For instance, the first house belongs to Aries, and it's also a representation of the "I am" factor, personality, and first impression. This is your rising sign. The second house, on the other hand, rules the sign of Taurus, which is equivalent to one's money, values, and possessions. Make sense? Now, in terms of past lives and reincarnation, that's where the 12th house comes in. In fact, this is one of the most complex houses in the zodiac, as it rules the unconscious mind, spirituality, secrets, subconscious memory, and karmic debt. This is where things get really interesting.

So, if you happen to have your birth chart handy, or if you already know your ascendant sign, all you have to do is go backward in houses. For example, if your rising sign (first house) is Virgo, your 12th house is ruled by Leo. If Sagittarius rules your first house, your 12th belongs to Scorpio. I know this might sound a bit confusing, but you won't regret looking into it, trust me.

The Rising Sign

The ascendant (or rising sign) is a symbol of your personality, appearance, and who you are in this life. To find out your ascendant sign you will need your exact birth time. Once you have your birth info, you can find out here.

Otherwise, here's a closer look at what you were like in a past life:

Aries & Aries Rising: You Were A Poet

With ethereal Pisces in your 12th house, chances are you were deeply spiritual, poetic, and enigmatic. You were also highly compassionate and helpful to others.

Taurus & Taurus Rising: You Were A Warrior

With go-getter Aries in your 12th house, you were most likely aggressive, domineering, and fearless. You fought for what you believed in, no matter the consequences.

Gemini & Gemini Rising: You Were A Wealthy Business Owner

With glamorous Taurus in your house of karma, chances are you were materialistic and easily consumed by the pleasures of life. You were a creature of comfort.

Cancer & Cancer Rising: You Were A Writer

With fickle Gemini in your 12th house, you were probably a witty, versatile, and brilliant intellectual. Your curiosities most likely got the best of you, too.

Leo & Leo Rising: You Were A Midwife

With domestic Cancer in your house of karma, you were nurturing, sentimental, and maternal. Your fears of of abandonment inspired you to care for those around you.

Virgo & Virgo Rising: You Were Royalty

With charismatic Leo in your 12th house, chances are you were egotistical, powerful, and the center of attention. People admired you immensely.

Libra & Libra Rising: You Were A Healer

With earthy Virgo in your house of karma, you were most likely involved in healing and natural medicine. You also made sacrifices for the people around you in the process.

Scorpio & Scorpio Rising: You Were An Artist

With Venusian Libra in your 12th house, you were sensual, diplomatic, and highly creative. You wanted your surroundings to be aesthetically pleasing.

Sagittarius & Sagittarius Rising: You Were A Scientist

With obsessive Scorpio in your house of karma, you were intense, mysterious, and highly analytical. You trusted no one, unless you had full proof of their legitimacy.

Capricorn & Capricorn Rising: You Were A Traveler

With worldly Sagittarius in your 12th house, you were highly philosophical, freedom-loving, and adventurous. Like a true free spirit, you never made agreements.

Aquarius & Aquarius Rising: You Were A Politician

With ruthless Capricorn in your house of karma, chances are you were highly ambitious, determined, and well-known. Once you set your mind on something, there was no turning back.

Pisces & Pisces Rising: You Were A Rebel

With eccentric Aquarius in your 12th house, you were unusually logical and unconventional. Your peculiar personality stood out in the crowd, and you wouldn't of had it any other way.