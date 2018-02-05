The best thing about a holiday is that it brings us together with the people we care most about (even when they drive us crazy). That's especially true of Valentine's Day, because unlike the rest of the holidays, being with someone you love (or lust) is literally the point. If you look at the marketing for the holiday, you might think who you spend Valentine's Day with would be pretty obvious, but you actually have plenty of options when it comes to celebrating: friends, family, you girls, or even just yourself. All of those are totally legit people in your life to celebrate with, if that's what feels right for you. Not everyone is cuffed up and not everyone subscribes to Valentine's Day, so in reality, the holiday looks very little like the greeting card companies would have us believe.

That being said, maybe you're not totally sure how you should celebrate. Maybe you are in a relationship, but your heart says you just really want to sit it out or hit the town with your BFF. Hey, the heart wants what it wants, and if there were ever a day to give in to that impulse, it would be V-Day, right? Here's whom you should plan your date with, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Someone You Just Met

Confident Aries gals have no trouble attracting new folks into their lives, and their adventurous spirt means they are always craving something new. So the ideal V-Day date is that mysterious new stranger who recently appeared on the scene.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Your SO, Doing All The Traditional V-Day Activities

Reliable and loving Tauruses are likely to be fully booed up and ready to go all-in on the Valentine's Day traditions.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): That Cutie You Matched With On A Dating App

For adaptable Gemini, the ideal way to ring in the holiday is with someone new. Ideally, someone they can woo with their innate and uber-attractive gift for witty conversation.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Snuggled Up With Your Cat (Or Dog)

Cancer gals are some of the most loving people on the planet, which is why it might seem strange for them to spend the holiday on their own. But when you give your heart so freely the rest of the year, it’s good to take a day to just love yourself — and the menagerie of furry friends in your life.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Embracing The Romance With Your Significant Other

Valentine's Day was invented for folks like generous-hearted Leos, which is why you can count on seeing them out on the town, hand-in-hand with their SOs, leaning into all the traditional Valentine's Day activities.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Going Full Galentine’s With Your BFF

It's not that Virgos don’t like romance, they just prefer it on their own terms and in their own time. They certainly aren't going to blow their money on all the frivolous Valentine's Day activities. Plus, it’s a weekday, and Virgo has to be up early tomorrow! Instead of a night out on the town, it's a Galentine's Day lunch or drinks with their BFF.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): Being Romantic AF With Bae

You can bet the most romantic sign of all is going to be going all-in on Valentine's Day. Libras expect candlelit dinners, rose petals on the bed, and a night of passionate lovemaking with bae.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): In Bed With Your Significant Other

Anyone who’s dating a Scorpio gal this Valentine's Day better spend Feb. 13 carb loading, because Scorpio gals have very sexy and acrobatic plans for V-Day that don't include leaving the bedroom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Late-Night Hookup With Your Regular Buddy

There is a very good chance that Sag girls are totally going to be caught off guard by Valentine's Day, because this fun-loving sign is too busy enjoying day-to-day life to focus on V-Day. It doesn't meant they won’t celebrate, it will just come in the form of a "heyy, you up?" text just under the wire to their regular hookup buddy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Out With Your SO — But In Bed At A Reasonable Hour

Sure, Cap gals are up for celebrating Valentine's Day with their SO. They enjoy romance and passion — just so long as they are back home and in bed at a relatively early hour. Hey, they have work tomorrow, and this practical sign is already thinking ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Rolling Solo And Practicing Self-Love

Year-round humanitarian Aquarius is always thinking about giving back, and that's just one of the reasons they are so lovable — and also why they have earned the day off. V-Day is the perfect opportunity to turn all that compassion and loyalty back on themselves with a day full of self-love and and healing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20): On A Date You Planned With Your Boo

If you want to know what a Pisces girl is doing on Valentine's Day, you can pretty much count on them spending the day pulling off the epic V-Day plans they've spent the last couple of weeks planning. Selfless and kind, Pisces appreciate receiving gifts, but it will never match how much pleasure they get from giving them.

Turns out, there are plenty of ways to spend Valentine's Day and just as many people to spend it with. Don't let Big Greeting Card dictate the right way for you. However you decide to celebrate, Happy Valentine's Day!

