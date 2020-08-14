It turns out, even bounty hunters want romance — at least, the twin sisters in Netflix's newest series Teenage Bounty Hunters do. While there's a lot to unpack in the YA comedy, there's one star in particular fans are very curious about. Take notes, because Myles Evans, who plays Miles in Teenage Bounty Hunters is about to become your newest celeb crush.

The Netflix series follows twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley who have a very unorthodox after-school job: They chase perps who skipped on bail. In addition to catching bad guys, the 16-year-old fraternal twins attempt to balance high school drama, making their religious parents proud, and finding love. That's where your new Netflix boyfriend, Miles/Myles, comes in.

Warning: Light Teenage Bounty Hunters finale spoiler follow. The series was released on Aug. 14 and it already has viewers talking thanks to its interesting takes on sex, love, and religion in a conservative Atlanta neighborhood. After meeting at her country club (where Miles works as a valet), Blair and Miles start an unlikely romance and Blair quickly falls in love.

Fans are falling in love with Miles too. But who is the actor behind the heartthrob? It turns out, there's a lot to learn about Myles Evans. The 25-year-old is best know for his role as Chance in the 2018 film The Hate U Give. He also recently appeared in Yes, God, Yes (2019), which won the Special Jury Prize as the SXSW film festival this year.

Netflix

Other than some additional voice work and smaller roles, Evans is still relatively unknown — but that's sure to change as Teenage Bounty Hunters gains momentum. As of Aug. 14, Evans only had a few photos posted to his Instagram, so it looks like there will be plenty to learn about your new fake BF as his star rises. Here's hoping Teenage Bounty Hunters gets renewed for a second season so viewers can see whether Blair and Miles are endgame... or at least just get to gaze at Evans some more.

Teenage Bounty Hunters is now streaming on Netflix