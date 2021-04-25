Netflix's Shadow and Bone plunges viewers headfirst into an exciting fantasy world, full of lovable characters to follow on magical adventures. Since the show introduces plenty of new faces, you may have lots of questions about the cast. For example, Calahan Skogman, who plays Matthias Helvar in Shadow and Bone, is an exciting rising star both in and out of the Grishaverse.

Warning: Spoilers for Shadow and Bone Season 1 follow. Based on a series of novels by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone takes place in a world where people called Grisha have the ability to manipulate matter. But not everyone is so fond of their unique powers. Particularly, the icy nation of Fjerda is full of people believe Grisha are evil magic users. Matthias is part of a special Fjerdan military branch known as the Drüskelle, whose soldiers are trained to hunt and capture Grisha.

But when he and a young Grisha prisoner named Nina Zenik (Danielle Gallian) are the only survivors of a Fjerdan shipwreck, their fight for survival challenges Matthias' views about Grisha and sets up some serious romantic potential between the two. At the end of Season 1, other Grisha locked up Matthias in a Ketterdam prison, but you can probably. expect to see Skogman's gentle giant meet up with Nina and the Crows in a potential Season 2 of the show.

While Skogman plays an integral role in Shadow and Bone Season 1, this is certainly his biggest project to date. The actor may rock a Nordic-inspired accent on the show, but he's actually from the United States and has appeared in a variety of American short films since 2017. Most recently, he played George in the 2019 comedy film Blood Puppet! Christmas '94.

Outside of acting, it seems like Skogman keeps things low-key. His Insta contains a mix of photoshoot pics, workout updates, and sweet shots of friends and family, which is a welcome contrast to the brutal winters and magical warfare he has to endure as Matthias.

Fans will have to wait and see what the actor gets up to next, but just like Matthias, it seems like Skogman's story is just getting started.

Shadow and Bone Season 1 is on Netflix now.