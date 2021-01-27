Netflix's wave of fantasy titles has only just begun. The latest is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse trilogy called Shadow & Bone. Based on Russian folklore, the series follows a young orphan, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers she is a Grisha (a manipulator of the elements) who has a very rare ability. As fans count down the days until Netflix's Shadow & Bone release date (April 23), here's what we know about the series so far:

Like Netflix's runaway hit The Witcher, Shadow & Bone is inspired by Eastern European folklore; although this time, it's Russian-based instead of Polish. As author Bardugo put it in quotes shared via Netflix: "Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England; repeating rifles instead of broadswords."

It's also a story of magic and betrayal. In the book series, Alina's abilities make her a valuable asset to the Kingdom of Ravka, where she was raised, and a target of assassination from its enemies. She's taken under the wing of the head of the Grisha, known as the Darkling, but not all her enemies are outsiders. Some are the people she trusts the most.

The first images of Shadow & Bone feature Alina's journey and those who want to help her and use her for their own ends.

'Shadow & Bone' Photos Netflix Released on Jan. 27, 2021, the first look photos give viewers an overview of the main characters introduced in Shadow & Bone. The top image is Alina Starkov hanging out with Malyen Oretsev, who everyone calls Mal. The two grew up together, raised in the same orphanage in Keramzin, and are fast friends when the story begins. Below is a photo of two of Alina's fellow Grishas. On the left, there's Nina Zenik, a Grisha and former soldier, who can control bodies, known as a corporalnik. On the right, Matthias Helvar, a Grisha hunter known as a drüskelle. The two are significant characters in the second book of Bardugo's trilogy, Six of Crows. Netflix These three are also main characters from the Six of Crows book: Kaz "Dirtyhands" Brekker, Inej Ghafa, and Jesper Fahey. Kaz is a member of the Dregs gang, commissioned to kidnap Bo Yul-Bayur, the creator of a drug known as "jurda parem." The stuff is lethal to normal humans but addictive to the Grisha, enhancing their powers tenfold. Inej and Jesper are two of the Grisha he hires to help him with this mission. Netflix And finally, there's the Darkling, real name Aleksander Morozova, the head of the Grisha. He rescues Alina and takes on the role of her mentor, but he also has a great many secrets he's not telling. Netflix

'Shadow & Bone' Teaser On Dec. 17, 2020, Netflix announced the forthcoming adaption of Shadow & Bone. It gave little away in terms of plot, other than a voice saying, "You and I are going to change the world." That voice, fans now know, is that of the Darkling. As for the creature in the trailer, that's what's known as a magic stag. The antlers of these creatures are also known to enhance Grisha powers.

'Shadow & Bone' Cast Netflix

'Shadow & Bone' Plot Netflix