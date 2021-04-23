Shadow and Bone is one of Netflix's most exciting new shows. The epic fantasy series plunges viewers into a new world full of magic and mythology, but some of the best new characters are ordinary humans who pull off seemingly impossible feats, such as notorious gang leader and lovable anti-hero Kaz Brekker. For fans wondering who plays Kaz in Shadow and Bone, Freddy Carter is the main for the job — and you may have seen him on your TV screens before.

Based on Leigh Bardugo's novel of the same name, Shadow and Bone Season 1 follows a girl named Alina Starkov, who discovers she's a Grisha with a powerful, extremely rare ability. But the show also features iconic characters from other books in the Grishaverse, particularly the Six of Crows duology, which spotlights Kaz and his crew: acrobat-turned-spy Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) and sharpshooter Jesper Fahey (Kit Young).

Although he's only a young man, Kaz is a major player within the criminal underworld of Ketterdam, the city where he makes his home. He's ruthless when it comes to getting the job done, but he also has a secret soft spot for his crew members — particularly Inej, who Kaz has a slow-burn romance with in the books. When the Crows are offered the mission of a lifetime in the show, though, Kaz is forced to reckon with his methods and what he truly believes in for the first time.

While Carter doesn't seem nearly as intimidating as his Shadow and Bone character IRL, he is busy making a big name for himself. The actor first appeared as a soldier in 2017's Wonder Woman before scoring roles in TV shows like 15 Days and Pennyworth and in the British horror movie The Convent. And he recently starred in another Netflix original series called Free Reign: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas, playing the main character, Pin.

As if taking on Hollywood wasn't enough, the actor is also an avid photographer. His Instagram is full of artsy shots, so if the whole acting thing gets old, he's always got that as a backup plan. But judging by his star-making turn as Kaz, Carter is here to stay.

Shadow and Bone Season 1 is on Netflix now.