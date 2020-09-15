There isn't much talking in the first episode of HBO's new teen drama We Are Who We Are, but viewers still get very drawn into the introverted, enigmatic character of Fraser Wilson. The premiere episode follows Fraser as he explores his new home — a military base in Italy — and awkwardly tests the waters of where he might fit in. Because of his familiar face, the debut episode might have viewers wondering who plays Fraser on We Are Who We Are. Jack Dylan Grazer has a whole new look for this role.

As a creative New York City native transplanted to a small U.S. Army base in Italy, Fraser definitely sticks out from the crowd. In the We Are Who We Are series premiere, he ambles around the base with an artsy T-shirt and oversized, cheetah-print shorts, earbuds constantly disappearing into his bleach-blond hair. It's a far cry from the uniformed soldiers all around him, but Fraser does catch the eye of his outgoing classmate Britney after he follows her friend group a bit too closely. At the end of the episode, he finally introduces himself to the girl he has been watching the whole time: his new neighbor Caitlin.

Fraser's outrageous sense of style is a definite change for Grazer, an up-and-coming actor whose biggest roles have been much less fashionable. Movie fans will most likely recognize Grazer from two recent blockbusters: It and Shazam!. Grazer played the perennially nervous hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak in It, briefly reprising the role in the film's 2019 sequel, and he became a part of the DC Extended Universe as Billy Batson's best friend Freddy in Shazam!.

Warner Bros.

Grazer has had another notable role prior to We Are Who We Are in addition to his breakouts in It and Shazam! — he appeared in the 2018 Timothée Chalamet film Beautiful Boy as a younger version of Chalamet's character. That on-screen resemblance to Chalamet is pretty interesting, considering We Are Who We Are is created and shot by Luca Guadagnino, who previously directed Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet's movie that's also about an American transplanted in Italy.

While he's best known for his movie work, Grazer has been part of the main cast of one TV show before We Are Who We Are. He starred in the time-jumping CBS sitcom Me, Myself & I, which only lasted for one season, running in 2017 and 2018.

We Are Who We Are airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.