Right about now, You fans who blazed through the newly-released Season 2 are buzzing about everything new in Joe's Los Angeles life. One of the most exciting new aspects of the show is Ellie, Joe's teenage neighbor who doesn't take BS from anyone and ends up playing a huge role in the new episodes. So, here's everything you need to know about Ellie, and the actor who plays her in You Season 2, Jenna Ortega.

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Netflix's You Season 2 ahead. Ellie isn't your average high-schooler. She's a "teenager who grew up fast in the big city", and is "living with minimal adult supervision or nurturing in her life," according to TVLine. Fans who watch the new season quickly learn she is also independent and strong-willed. With dreams of getting into the film industry, Ellie seems ready to do whatever it takes to reach that goal.

Unfortunately for Ellie, Joe enters her stratosphere in Season 2, which historically hasn't been great news for those around him. Joe quickly develops creepily protective feelings over Ellie, and just as quickly forms some strong opinions of her life choices, as he is wont to do. But that's not to say Ellie can't handle herself.

While Ortega might seem like a young addition to a show about stalking and murder, this isn't the first time a younger actor has played a role in the series. Remember Joe's neighbor, Paco, in Season 1? The pair developed a unique bond, as Joe often gave Paco books as well as advice for staying safe from his mother's abusive boyfriend. Despite Joe's serial-killer ways, he seems to have a soft spot for trying to help kids navigate tough situations, which is one of the twisted ways they made Joe seem likeable in the series. Some even speculated Paco would be in You Season 2, since he and his mother left for Los Angeles at the end of last season. However, it looks like Ellie's taking on the role of Joe's youthful neighbor this time.

If Ortega looks familiar, there could be a few reasons why. She's been acting since she was 9 years old, most notably playing Harley in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle and Young Jane in The CW's iconic Jane the Virgin. She also made history with Disney, voicing the role of Isabel, the network's first-ever Latina princess in Elena of Avalor.

To watch Ortega in her newest role, check out You Season 2, available on Netflix now.