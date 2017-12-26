Who Is Zoe Kravitz Dating? Karl Glusman Is Also An Actor

2017 has been a big year for Zoë Kravitz, and she is topping it all off with a trip to the Golden Globe Awards thanks to her scene-stealing role as Bonnie Carlson in HBO's Big Little Lies. Her plus one for the event is already all lined up, too — Kravitz has been dating another pretty buzzy actor for a little more than a year now. Get the scoop on everything you need to know about Zoë Kravitz' boyfriend Karl Glusman right here, before you catch them walking down the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Zoë Kravitz began dating fellow actor Karl Glusman in the fall of 2016 — they recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together in September. Glusman is best known for starring in filmmaker Gaspar Noé's controversial 2015 movie Love. That movie was pretty eyebrow-raising in the film community due to its highly explicit, unsimulated sex scenes. Glusman stars in the art film as an American student in Paris who engages in a threesome with two women, resulting in an unplanned pregnancy and forced marriage. Love quickly became a hot-button topic of conversation due to the fact that all of the sex scenes in the movie were not acted, with the actors actually having sex with one another on camera.

Karl Glusman went on to star in another big, controversial movie: The Neon Demon. Another buzzy film festival flick, that psychological horror also polarized critics by portraying explicit body horror. Glusman has continued his work in thrillers by also appearing in last year's Nocturnal Animals, as well as the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy.

It is not only in his movies where Karl Glusman likes to embrace his creepy side — he and Zoë Kravitz celebrated Halloween this year by dressing up as Tyler Durden and Marla Singer, aka Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter's rough-and-tumble characters from Fight Club.

Karl Glusman's Instagram is full of adorable pics of him and Zoë Kravitz. It is clear from just a quick glance that the couple is totally in love.

Even more exciting for the lovey-dovey couple is that both of their acting careers are at a high point right now, and 2018 could only hold bigger and better things for them. Karl Glusman has quickly built momentum in showbiz in just the last two years with two of the most talked-about movies at Cannes; he is sure to have another daring, experimental role in him this year. And as for Zoë Kravitz, 2017 has been one of her biggest years yet. She wowed critics as the source of Reese Witherspoon's jealous rage in Big Little Lies, and showed off her funny side as well in comedy blockbusters Rough Night and The Lego Batman Movie. Next year proves to be even more exciting for Kravitz, as she will be reprising her role as the witch Leta Lestrange in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and the recently picked up second season of Big Little Lies is rumored to focus even more on Kravitz's Bonnie character than the first.

Although the couple has blockbusters and indie darlings covered between them, Zoë Kravitz has yet to actually act in the same project as her boyfriend Karl Glusman. Maybe that is something that they will look into in the new year. I'm just saying, don't be too surprised if you see Glusman pop up in the new season of Big Little Lies in a small cameo, or if Kravitz makes a foray into the world of indie thrillers to join her boyfriend in a shocking art film. Definitely keep your eyes on these two!