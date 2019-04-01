Well, this is awkward. According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has "frozen out" one of his oldest and longest friends, Tom Inskip, for reportedly encouraging him to avoid marrying the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. This, of course, has tons of royal fans wondering — Who is Tom Inskip? Inskip and the young prince go way, way back, and yes, I'm talking about to Prince Harry's wild party days. I'd let you do the math, but it's more fun to talk it out, isn't it? Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace regarding the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Harry and Inskip reportedly met at school when they attended Eton College and have been inseparable ever since. According to Tatler, the two have had their fair share of "tom-foolery" over the years, and Inskip, lovingly (?) referred to as "Skippy," was there in 2012 when Harry was caught playing naked billiards with women in a Las Vegas hotel suite.

Great. Awesome.

The Tatler article explains Meghan is in a tight spot when it comes to winning over long-standing British traditionalists and royalty fanatics, and now, she's being blamed for the rift between her husband and his pals. The report states:

... She’s damned if she does, and she’s damned if she doesn’t. Write stirring messages on bananas for sex workers, and the Daily Mail derides you. Get a Grenfell cookbook published, and there are whispers of disapproval from courtiers. Hang out with the Clooney/Beckham/Soho House set and be assailed for being too Hollywood, for forcing your hen-pecked husband to abandon his old, country-set muckers – including Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip, the ultra-loyal, tight-lipped Harry pal, who, it’s said, advised Harry not to marry Meghan and has paid the price: banishment.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

While I can only assume Meghan didn't give Harry an ultimatum when it came to his friends, I think it's fair to say she probably isn't in love with him hanging out with anyone who doesn't support their marriage. If it's true Skippy is anti Harry's decisions and actions, it makes sense it's easier to simply not have him around! Awkward? Yes. Sad? Definitely. But, what's a prince to do with a new wife and baby on the way?

One source told Express Inskip is being grouped into a number of old friends who some call a "bad influence" on Harry. The insider explained, "Like several others who were considered a questionable influence on Harry during his bad old bachelor days, Tom has been dropped, even though he himself now has a lovely wife, Lara." The source added, "It's all part of Meghan's quiet airbrushing out of Harry's old posse. She doesn't want temptation - of any sort - being put in his way while they concentrate on starting a family."

At this point in the game, Prince Harry doesn't have any choice but to concentrate on his growing family! Meghan is reportedly due practically any day now, and the U.K. is preparing for a celebration.

What a wild time to be anyone who knows these two!