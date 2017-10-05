Who Is Tim Murphy? Anti-Abortion Congressman Is Retiring After Reportedly Asking Woman To Get An Abortion
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, an unflattering report about GOP Rep. Tim Murphy became national headline news. Just a day later, on Wednesday, the same representative confirmed that he would not be seeking re-election in the House. Tim Murphy, an anti-abortion congressman from Pennsylvania who reportedly urged a woman with whom he was having an affair to get an abortion, said in a statement,
Later in the statement, Murphy added,
The statement was given to CBS' Pittsburgh affiliate, KDKA-TV. The story that seemingly led to the statement of resignation, meanwhile, was reported by another outlet in Western Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
According to the Post-Gazette, Murphy (R-PA) had been the recipient of a certain text message from a woman (with whom he admitted last month he had an extra-marital relationship).
It all started after Murphy's Facebook account posted an anti-abortion message in January that read,
After seeing the post, the woman sent a message to Rep. Murphy, saying,
According to the Post-Gazette, a reply from Murphy's phone would later read,
The woman would turn out to not be pregnant.
The news of Murphy's contradictory stances on abortion comes just as Congress is looking to pass the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would essentially ban abortions that occur after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The bill is co-sponsored by Murphy and was approved by the House on Tuesday. It's chances of passing through the Senate, however, are doubtful.
While Murphy is known for his pro-life stance, he's also known for expertise in mental health legislation. In fact, It was while working on passing mental health reform — following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School — that he met the woman with whom he would have an extra-marital affair with, a forensic psychologist in Pittsburgh named Shannon Edwards.
Rep. Murphy reportedly wrote in an email to Edwards,
After news of Rep. Murphy's text messages with Edwards broke, the congressman was admonished by the Family Research Council, an anti-abortion group that had rated Murphy highly. A statement from the group read, per CNN,
Murphy's current term is set to end after the 2018 mid-term elections.