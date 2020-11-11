I know Chris Harrison says it every time, but it turns out, Season 16 actually is the most dramatic Bachelorette season ever. But after endless twists and turns in the first handful of episodes, things are finally starting to look a little more like a show viewers recognize, and with a regular season comes fans' draft of on-screen crushes. One guy who immediately stood out in Tayshia's new Bachelorette cast is Spencer Robertson. So, who is he? The 30-year-old is definitely someone to keep your eye on.

Spencer has an interesting history on the show. While much of Tayshia's cast started out dating former Bachelorette Clare Crawley, a few additional guys were added to the group, Spencer being one of them. As a new addition, he was introduced on the Nov. 10 episode once Tayshia joined the show.

According to his LinkedIn, Spencer attended the University of Oregon from 2008 to 2012, where he got a degree in chemistry. From there, he served as a chemical engineer for four years at RH2O Engineering, Inc. before founding and managing Robertson Water Treatment. But wait, there's more! He used to play lacrosse as a midfielder for The Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association, and isn't afraid to show off his athleticism while boating, traveling, and uh, shotgunning beers.

Spencer's new face quickly made an impression, not just on viewers, but on the new Bachelorette as well. As soon as the Nov. 10 cocktail party started, Spencer pulled Tayshia away from the group first, and the two quickly chatted about their lives and hobbies — pretty normal first date stuff.

Still, after talking with the rest of the guys, Tayshia gave Spencer her first impression rose, saying her “heart skipped a beat when he walked out of the limo.” While she didn't say he might be her future husband (looking at you, Clare), she made it clear she wants to get to know him more.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.