When Rey's parents were revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi to be "no one," fans couldn't believe it. So many had been convinced she was a Skywalker, a Solo, a somebody. Kylo Ren must be lying. Rey's parents couldn't be filthy junk traders who tossed her away for booze money. But it turned out Kylo was partly right. Fans had been asking the wrong question. It was Rey's grandfather that mattered, not her parents. But this leaves a new problem: Who is Rey's grandmother?

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker follow.

Kylo Ren was correct that Rey's parents were nobodies, but it wasn't because they were born that way. Rey's father was born to a prominent family of wealth and prestige. He was the son of Emperor Palpatine.

The timeline isn't clear on when things occurred. But here's what fans can piece together: Rey was born in 15 ABY, 11 years after the Emperor died in 4 ABY in Return of the Jedi. Her father looks to be around the age of 30 in the memories when she is left on Jakku. Rey is generally accepted to have been 5 years old at the time, which was in 20 ABY.

That means Rey's father was probably born around 10 BBY, or around the time of the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story. That's right when the Resistance first started, at the zenith of the Emperor's powers. He'd have been around 14 or 15 years old when his father was declared dead.

Lucasfilm

The above picture is Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith. It's set in 19 BBY, or about eight years or so before his son is conceived. He's about 65 years old. He's an extremely powerful man who rules the entire galaxy. One could imagine this is probably how he looked when Rey's grandmother met him.

But who is Rey's grandmother? That part is unclear. When the Emperor died, he had no wife and no children, as far as anyone knew. In Revenge of the Sith, he doesn't have a spouse either.

One has to guess then that Palpatine's lover was probably a slave, a prostitute, or a courtesan. That doesn't necessarily mean this was rape. Plenty of powerful men pay to keep lovers around, and consorts who are attracted to someone for their power are as old as time itself.

Lucasfilm

But whoever she was, she erased herself from the narrative. Whether it was to protect herself and her unborn child when she discovered she was pregnant or not, fans may never know.

But she succeeded in raising her son into a good man. Rey's father sacrificed himself over giving his daughter to a powerful Sith lord. Whoever she was, her blood runs in Rey now, as does the blood of the Jedi. Whoever she is, may she rest in peace knowing her granddaughter lives on.