It's Week 5 of The Bachelorette, but it might as well be the start of a whole new season. After Clare Crawley left with her now-fiancé Dale Moss in the Nov. 5 episode, Tayshia Adams was brought in as the new Bachelorette. She got to meet the remaining 16 guys Clare was dating, as well as four brand-new men vying for her heart and her heart alone. One of those men new to Tayshia's Bachelorette cast is Peter Giannikopoulos, and he's ready to win her over.

For anybody on The Bachelorette (and let's be real, anybody dating in general), there's always a bit of "selling yourself" that goes on. Luckily for Peter, he already knows how to make a sale. Per his LinkedIn profile, Peter is a real estate advisor at Douglas Elliman and he received his MBA from Northeastern University in 2017. In 2019, Peter was named the Douglas Elliman Boston Rookie of the Year, which, according to an Instagram about the milestone, left him "speechless." He wrote, "I’m so thankful for what I do, the opportunity to impact peoples’ lives is my WHY!"

The 32-year-old lives in the Boston area and posts a wide range of photos on his social media. In addition to posts about his work (he clearly *loves* real estate), Peter posts cooking videos, travel photos with his family, and adorable pics of his Boston terrier Hercules.

The Bachelorette is actually not Peter's first foray into reality TV. Before he worked at Douglas Elliman, he was at Berkshire Hathaway and while there, he appeared in an episode of HGTV's House Hunters, which he called a "dream becoming a reality."

Peter made his first appearance on The Bachelorette on Nov. 10, but on the day of his big debut, he was focused on much more somber news. Just before the episode started airing, Peter posted a selfie on Instagram and shared that he tested positive for coronavirus. Then, Peter said that after he learned about his positive test result, he experienced an anxiety attack while driving and crashed his car. Luckily, he left with only a gash in his nose and is now quarantining for two weeks while he recovers from the accident and the virus. There's a whole lot of drama in Peter's personal life right now, but Bachelor Nation will have to wait and see how much drama he has this season.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.