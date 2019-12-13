While Grey's Anatomy is first and foremost a medical drama, it's also a series that's full of romance. Throughout the series' run there have been lots of cute love interests with equally cute nicknames. First, there was McDreamy. Then, there was McSteamy. And now, fans have been introduced to McWidow. McWidow on Grey's Anatomy seems poised to become Meredith Grey's new love interest, which means some big changes could be coming in the second half of Season 16.

McWidow is actually the new nickname for Irish surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), who is set to become the new head of pediatric surgery now that Alex Karev is no longer at Grey Sloan Memorial. He and Mereidth (Ellen Pompeo) butted heads over a patient in the Grey's Anatomy midseason finale. It seemed like Meredith had found a new adversary in Hayes. At least it seemed that way until Meredith received a text message from her bestie Cristina. Cristina told Mer that she sent her a package, and at the end of the episode she revealed that the package wasn't an it; it was a him. It seems that Cristina sent Hayes to Grey Sloan Memorial from her hospital in Switzerland. Since Cristina nicknamed him "McWidow," it also seems like she's hoping Meredith feels a spark with him just like she felt with McDreamy before.

Since Meredith and Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) are on a break, McWidow may have arrived at just the right time to spark something new with her. McWidow gets his nickname from the fact that he lost his wife, which Mer can probably relate to since she's grieved the loss of her love Derek (aka McDreamy). With such an important experience in common, Mer and Hayes could be perfect for each other.

However, not all fans are on board with the idea of Mer and McWidow. One fan on Reddit said, "I’m not sure why we’re supposed to think they’re a good fit just because Cristina sent him as a gift. Like, I’m glad they’re still friends and all, but they haven’t seen each other in years, and it’s low key shady that she sent him a whole man knowing that she has a boyfriend, or at least did a week ago."

If Meredith does start dating McWidow, it would be pretty soon after ending things with DeLuca. But, other fans think it's sweet that Cristina let Meredith know that Hayes has her blessing. Another Redditer said, "I think her 'blessing' is more of her knowing that the guy is a good person, that's he's worth spending time with. Mer has a long history of treating people she doesn't know in not a very nice way. Maybe this will allow her to jump over her own prejudices."

Cristina was such a big part of Meredith's life before she left to move to Europe so it's nice to see that she's still there for Mer, no matter what ends up happening with McWidow.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy will return to ABC on Jan. 23 in a two-hour crossover event with Station 19 starting at 8 p.m. ET.