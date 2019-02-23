Well, well, well, if it isn't time for fans to refocus their attention on star actor Mahershala Ali. The award-winning celebrity is up for a 2019 Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Green Book, which is reminding everyone how much they love this man. Naturally, the next progressional thought is, "Can I marry him?" followed by, "Wait, who is Mahershala Ali's wife?" Well, I hate to break it to you kids, but this woman is one badass woman and simply no one can compete. Ali is married to artistic dynamite. Her name is Amatus Sami-Karim and she's fierce as hell. Her creative talents stretch across multiple industries, making her an artistic force to be reckoned with independent from her high-profile marriage. In short — yeah, of course, I want to be her.

According to Ali, he and Sami-Karim met 17 years ago, but reportedly were married in 2013. A year after that, he gushed to ELLE magazine about his talented wife. Ali said, "She and I have known each other for a really long time [about] 17 years. So, at this point, she’s seen a big shift in things, but at the same time, she’ll ground me real quick if I start feeling myself a little too much. She’s very real, like, seriously."

That much is super clear. In taking just a short stroll around her personal website, I feel like I already know her. Sami-Karim has links to her own music, compositions, and acting reels. If you're looking for a place to start, I highly recommend checking out her music. Her website explains she is a conceptional artist who is "primarily dealing with themes related to identity, history and popular culture." This shines through in her music video for one of her singles titled "Messin."

Sami-Karim and Ali have an extraordinary relationship, to say the least. Despite knowing each other for such an incredibly long time, their relationship has clearly been filled with twists, turns, and surprises. In fact, Ali was first up for the Best Supporting Actor in 2016 for his role in Moonlight during Sami-Karim's pregnancy with their first child, Bari Najma. Bari made her debut just four days before Ali took home the award, making him the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar... ever.

We get it, fam. You're extraordinary.

My other favorite place to stalk Sami-Karim and Ali is on both of their Instagram feeds. Sami-Karim is busy fulfilling her own artistic endeavors, but she still takes time to give her successful hubby shout outs, and vice versa. If you're lucky, you can catch some sneak peeks at baby Bari, too.

Actually, please look at this wildly adorable video Sami-Karim shared on Ali's first Father's Day back in 2017.

I don't know why, but I feel like I can accurately imagine what it feels like to be that little baby swinging in Ali's arms, and it's nice AF.

Keep an eye out for Sami-Karim walking the red carpet with Ali at this year's Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24. The show airs on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

Fingers crossed, everyone!