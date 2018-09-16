It looks like Kourtney Kardashian is shutting the door on her past relationship with Younes Bendjima. On Friday, Sept. 14, the reality star reportedly stepped out with a new man on her arm, and you might be wondering who the mystery man is after the pair was reportedly spotted getting cozy at dinner. So, who is Luka Sabbat? It turns out that Kourtney Kardashian’s Friday night companion is reportedly a family friend, and her caption on an Instagram post shared from the evening could mean that she's finally ready to move on. Elite Daily reached out to representation for both Sabbat and Kardashian for comment on their reported coupling but did not hear back at the time of publication.

On Friday, the mom of three appeared to be single and ready to mingle as she reportedly headed out in Los Angeles with the 20-year-old model and actor, dashing speculation that she might rekindle things with her longtime beau after meeting up with him in September. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian about her current relationship status with Bendjima but did not hear back at the time of publication. According to People, the star was reportedly photographed leaving The Nice Guy restaurant that evening before heading to the William Morris Endeavor (WME) pre-Emmys party, and let's just say that single life looks good on Kourtney. She was dressed to the nines in a strapless mini featuring silver metallic embellishments and white panels and she wore her hair in a sleek high ponytail.

However, all attention was on her reported mystery date and Grown-Ish actor, Luka Sabbat. While this is reportedly the first time the public is seeing the pair together, the 20-year-old already has close ties to the Kardashian clan. According to People, he was reportedly a guest at Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party in August, and he also apparently made an appearance at the Kardashians' Labor Day bash just a few weekends ago. Kourtney was also at both of these events, so there were plenty of opportunities for them to strike up a conversation and possibly decide to further explore their romantic connection on a date. Elite Daily reached out to Sabbat's representation to confirm his attendance at both events but did not hear back at the time publication.

On Saturday, Kardashian shared an Instagram post from the evening, and while Sabbat is absent from the image, her caption seems to be a pointed reference to breaking things off with her ex boyfriend. The image, simply captioned "Shut it," shows the 39-year-old literally shutting a door behind her and beaming while she does it. Younes, who? It's early days yet with Sabbat, but it looks like the TV personality is enjoying being unattached and meeting new people.

It's safe to say that Kardashian is doing just fine, and we should probably give up hope that she will rekindle things with Bendjima anytime soon, despite rumors that they were trying to work things out just a few weeks ago.

"Kourtney and Younes have remained in contact since ending their relationship. The two caught up recently and talked about their breakup and relationship and where they stood," an insider told ETOnline in early September. "Kourtney and Younes had a great relationship and both are figuring out if it’s worth figuring out what is next for them."

Well, from the look of things, it seems like she's ready to close that chapter of her life and show Bendjima the door. Bye, Younes, and hello, Luka.