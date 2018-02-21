We just saw a very tearful goodbye with Ben Higgins on Bachelor Winter Games. The former Bachelor left because he wasn't ready for a relationship after his breakup with ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell. It was heartbreaking to watch. However, his ex has seemingly bounced back a little easier. Who is Lauren Bushnell dating? The blonde has scored herself a boyfriend, and they are reportedly exclusive.

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell seemed like one of the couples who had a chance after The Bachelor. I mean, the two teared-up just staring into each other's eyes. While some relationships from the franchise last forever, Ben and Lauren did not. The couple announced on May 15, 2017, that they had called it quits. The two said in a statement to People,

It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.

I guess we should've kept our guards up when their Freeform show title was presented as a question. Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? was definitely the beginning of the end. They gave it a good shot, though.

However, Lauren is creating her own happily ever after with her new beau. In August, the former contestant debuted her new boyfriend, Devin Antin. He lives a very private life (with a private Instagram page — womp, womp), but according to TMZ he is a 28-year-old real estate investor from L.A.

While most publications pieced together that Lauren and Devin were friends before she went on The Bachelor, Lauren divulged in an Instagram post that the two met on Tinder.

The flight attendant later clarified during a Q&A session on Instagram, “So, two years ago we met on Tinder. Yes, Tinder." She continued,

I don’t think I’ve shared before but I only met up with one person from the app and it was him. We hung out for a while but more as friends but always got along really well. Fast forward two years later when I moved back to L.A. we hung out to catch up and things just kinda happened after that.

The two seem like they have a great relationship — Lauren even threw him a surprise birthday party. The caption to the silly video of the "surprise" moment read,

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY CUTIE. Thanks for letting me be your friend and girlfriend be being born in general. You make me the happiest ever and you deserve the world not just today but every day! I love youuuu @devinantin

Overall, it's easy to see that Lauren is on cloud nine with her boyfriend. In December, she reflected on everything she was thankful for. Besides her family and friends, Lauren gave a special shoutout to Devin. The sweet post of the two staring longingly into each other's eyes at a Christmas tree farm (that is seriously the most accurate description I could give) read,

As I reflect on this past year I’m overwhelmed thinking about all the wonderful people I have in my life. My friends who have stuck by my side, my family who loves me unconditionally, and this guy - who every single day goes above and beyond to make me smile (shoutout to @Tinder for the intro!) Spending time with you this holiday season is the best gift I could ask for, Dev. Thanks for coming with me to find the perfect tree (and bearing with me as I drove 5 mph home, afraid the tree would fall off the roof of my car). To many more holidays with you

Although Ben may not be ready for love, Lauren looks like she's happily moved on. You go, girl.

