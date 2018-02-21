Who Is Lauren Bushnell Dating? Ben Higgins' Ex Found Love After 'The Bachelor'
We just saw a very tearful goodbye with Ben Higgins on Bachelor Winter Games. The former Bachelor left because he wasn't ready for a relationship after his breakup with ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell. It was heartbreaking to watch. However, his ex has seemingly bounced back a little easier. Who is Lauren Bushnell dating? The blonde has scored herself a boyfriend, and they are reportedly exclusive.
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell seemed like one of the couples who had a chance after The Bachelor. I mean, the two teared-up just staring into each other's eyes. While some relationships from the franchise last forever, Ben and Lauren did not. The couple announced on May 15, 2017, that they had called it quits. The two said in a statement to People,
I guess we should've kept our guards up when their Freeform show title was presented as a question. Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? was definitely the beginning of the end. They gave it a good shot, though.
However, Lauren is creating her own happily ever after with her new beau. In August, the former contestant debuted her new boyfriend, Devin Antin. He lives a very private life (with a private Instagram page — womp, womp), but according to TMZ he is a 28-year-old real estate investor from L.A.
While most publications pieced together that Lauren and Devin were friends before she went on The Bachelor, Lauren divulged in an Instagram post that the two met on Tinder.
The flight attendant later clarified during a Q&A session on Instagram, “So, two years ago we met on Tinder. Yes, Tinder." She continued,
The two seem like they have a great relationship — Lauren even threw him a surprise birthday party. The caption to the silly video of the "surprise" moment read,
Overall, it's easy to see that Lauren is on cloud nine with her boyfriend. In December, she reflected on everything she was thankful for. Besides her family and friends, Lauren gave a special shoutout to Devin. The sweet post of the two staring longingly into each other's eyes at a Christmas tree farm (that is seriously the most accurate description I could give) read,
Although Ben may not be ready for love, Lauren looks like she's happily moved on. You go, girl.
